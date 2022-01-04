Runners can test their endurance in the continental United States’ southernmost island city during the 24th annual Key West Half Marathon, a warm-weather winter competition set for Sunday, Jan. 16.
Acclaimed as one of the United States’ leading winter half-marathons, the race features an associated 5k run and pre- and post-race events scheduled Thursday through Monday, Jan. 13-17. Running enthusiasts from throughout the U.S. and other countries typically participate, drawn by the high level of competition and Key West’s typically balmy January climate.
Athletes who can’t be in Key West can take part remotely using the RaceJoy app and the “run anywhere” registration option.
The action begins with the 6-8 p.m. Runners’ Meet & Greet Thursday, Jan. 13, at the Half Shell Raw Bar at 231 Margaret St. in the Key West Historic Seaport.
A race expo and packet pickup for participants are scheduled from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday outside the Half Shell Raw Bar. An optional pasta dinner is to be offered at the restaurant Saturday night.
In addition, a limited packet pickup is slated for 5:30-6:15 a.m. on race day.
The half-marathon is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. Sunday at the corner of Key West’s Caroline and Grinnell streets. Runners follow a flat, fast 13.1-mile course through the island city’s scenic Old Town and along the Atlantic Ocean shoreline before finishing near the intersection of Caroline and Margaret streets.
The associated 5k starts at 7:30 a.m.
Awards are to be presented to first- through third-place male and female finishers in five-year age groups ranging from 9 and under to 75 and over, as well as the top three overall male and female competitors and those in the masters division.
Post-race parties are planned at multiple Key West venues.
Entry fees are $130 per person for the half-marathon and the $65 per person for the 5k, whether athletes participate in Key West or remotely. Military and local discounts are offered. Each entrant is to receive a tech race shirt and finisher medal.
A portion of race proceeds is to benefit Key West Sunrise Rotary Club scholarships, local school athletic programs and other charitable partners.