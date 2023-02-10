The new season of the Key West Men's softball league is now two weeks in and, thus far, it is newcomer Total Services that has jumped out to a 4-0 start, but they have only a one-game cushion on perennial powerhouses 5 Brothers and Rodriguez Cigars, while Boo-Ya Fishing, another new set of familiar players together as a new unit are two games out, while Fire Fighters and Paradise Construction are both winless in four attempts.

5 Brothers 21, Boo-Ya Fishng 11

Tags

Recommended for you