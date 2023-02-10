The new season of the Key West Men's softball league is now two weeks in and, thus far, it is newcomer Total Services that has jumped out to a 4-0 start, but they have only a one-game cushion on perennial powerhouses 5 Brothers and Rodriguez Cigars, while Boo-Ya Fishing, another new set of familiar players together as a new unit are two games out, while Fire Fighters and Paradise Construction are both winless in four attempts.
5 Brothers 21, Boo-Ya Fishng 11
Lito Solarrus had a double and triple as part of his five hits in the winning effort for 5 Brothers, with four hits was Oni Ferreiro Jr., one a double, Xavier Perez added three, Hugo Valdez Jr. reached safely on two hits, Sam Calaham doubled and homered, Rakio Cradad tripled and homered, Joey Figueroa doubled and singled while with two hits each were Alex Ornelos and Marlon Manresa, and Armando Rojas doubled.
For Boo-ya Fishing, Joe Stickney had a home run and Casey Taylor had three triples and three hits, also with two hits were Miguel Gonzalez — two home runs — and Junior Guieb, who had a home run, while adding hits was Howie Schinder.
Rodriguez Cigars 23, 5 Brothers 17
Bobby Lowe and Will Anderson, with a double and triple, were both 5-for-5 with Rocky Rmirez adding four hit including an inside-the-park home run Devin Butler homered as part of his three hits, Garrett Frey and Nick Rodriguez also had a trio of base knocks, with two hits each were Danny Difabio, with a home run, Paul Sanchez, with a double, and Joal Rivero, with two doubles and adding a hit was Darren Miller.
Lito Solarrus had a pair of doubles and Sam Calaham hit a home home run for 5 Brother as part of their three hits, with two each were were Hugo Valdez Jr., Armando Rojas, one a home run, Rakio Caradad, Joey Figueroa, with a double, and Alex Ornelos doubling and parking a shots, while with singles were Oni Ferreiro Jr., Xavier Perez and Marlon Manresa doubled.
Total Services 24, Paradise Construction 19
Racking up four hits apiece for Total Services were Manolito Roldan, with two doubles and a triple, Jubi Valido with three doubles and a triple, Lester Jaume, with a trio of doubles and home run, Alexey Vergas added three hits with two were Yoan Fabre, Lazaro Rivera, one a double, Damian Alvares, Eddie Torna, bith doubles, and Henry Mendoza, with a double and triple, while adding two-base hits were Randi Acosta and Jose Rodriguez.
Blasting two home runs while going 5-for-5 for Paradise Construction was Lito Lopez, Anthony Rodriguez also homered twice, and singled, Bobby Lopez had a two-base hit and two base hits, Ronnie Presley doubled twice, and with singles were Pabel Noguera and Jorge Martinez.
Boo-Ya Fishing 30, Paradise Construction 9
Going for extra base hits in four trips to the plate, Lane Hilliard had two doubles and two home runs, Joe Stickney tripled and homered and singled, Casey Taylor doubled, homered and singled, Miguel Gonzalez homered and singled twice, Junior Guieb doubled and singled and Howie Schneider connected on an inside-the-park home run.
Lito Lopez and Anthony Rodriguez both had a double and two singles in the loss, Ronnie Presley added two hits, Jorge Martinez triples and with base hits were Howie Schneider and Bobby Lopez.
Total Services 27, Fire Fighters 12
Fausto Suarez was 5 for 5 for the victors, Manolito Roldan, with a double, Lester Jaume, connecting on a double and home run, and Henry Mendoza, with two doubles and a home run, all had four hits, Jubi Valido singled, doubled and tripled, Alexey Vergas homered as park of his three hits, with two each were Yoan Fabre, one a triple, Jose Rodriguez, with a home run, and Randi Acosta, doubling, and with hits were Alexey Vergas Jr., Manuel Roldan and Eddie Torna.
Stick Morales had two doubles and three hits for Fire Fighters, Stevie Monsalvatage and Colton Butler both doubled and singled and adding a hit was PJ Arencibia.
Rodriguez Cigars 25, Fire Fighters 4
Pouring on the hits for Rodriguez Cigars were Paul Sanchez and Troy Curry, with two doubles, Rocky Ramirez and Radier Gonzalez, with a double, Danny Difabio with a home run, and Garett Frey who were all 4-for-4 Will Anderson had three hits, including a home run, with Devin Butler connected on two hits.
Stevie Monsalvatage, JP Malott, PJ Arencibia and David Tromblayd had hits for Fire Fighters.
5 Brothers 27, Fire Fighters 6
Hugo Valdez, Armando Rojas, with a home run and seven RBI, and Oni Ferreiro Jr., with a double, home run and our RBI, powered the 5 Brothers win wby all going 4-for-4, Lito Solorrus doubled while adding three hits, as did Sam Callaham, Rakio Caradad tripled and homered, Xavier Perez, Alex Ornelos double and Marlin Manresa all had a pair of singles, while Joey Figueroa doubled.
Going 2-for-2 for Fire Fighters were Stick Morales and PJ Arencibia, with a double, while contributing hits were Benny Lowe, Robert Franco and David Flynn.
5 Brothers 26, Fire Fighters 5
Ripping a pair of doubles, home run for four RBI was 5 Brothers' Armando Rojas, with three hits each were Hugo Valdez, Lito Solorrus, Xavier Perez and Oni Ferriero Jr., both with a double, Sam Calaham, with a double and home run, Rakio Caradad, with a triple, and Joey Figueroa, with a double and inside-the-park home run, while reaching twice wioth hits were Alex Ornelos, on a double and home run, and Marlin Manresa.
Prefect in three trips to the plate for Fire Fighters were Stick Morales, one a home run, and PJ Arencibia, one good for a double, while Benny Lowe homered, Chad Rodriguez tripled, and with singles each were JP Malott, Robert Franco and David Flynn.
Boo-Ya Fishing 23, Paradise Construction 11
Cranking two home runs and six RBI for Boo-Ya Fishing was Casey Taylor as part of his 5-for-5 performance, Joe Stickney also homered twice and singled twice as well for seven RBI, Miguel Gonzalez had a pair of doubles, Howie Schneider, and Junior Guieb singled twice and with hits were adding hits were Lane Hilliard and Nelson Rodriguez, with a triple.
Ronnie Presley was also perfect in four trips to the plate for Paradise, with two doubles, Paco Galvin, Rakio Alfonso, Lito Lopez, D'Anothney Rodriguez, with a double and triple, and Bobby Lopez all had two hits and with one was Marty Gregurich, Tony Alfonso, Pabel Noguera, a double, and Joason Munguia.
Rodriguez Cigars 28, Paradise Construction 27
Mikey Abrue, with a home run, was 5 for 5 with four Rodriguez Cigars hits were Darren Miller, one a double, and Will Anderson with two doubles, and two home run on the inside-the-park variety. Troy Curry doubled, singled and hit a home run, Radier Gonzalez had two doubles and a home run, Devin Butler and Danny DiFabio, had to singles a piece and with two doubles was Joal Rivero.
For Paradise, Ronnie Presley doubled, singled twice and homered, Rakio Alfonso, Lito Lopez, with a double and home run, D'Anothy Rodriguez, with two home runs, and Pabel Noguera, with a double, all had three hits, while with two were Paco Galvin, Marty Gregurich, one a home run, and Jorge Martinez and adding hits were Bobby Lopez and Joason Munguia.
Total Services 17, Boo-Ya Fishing 15
Lazaro Rivera roped a double, triple and home run to lead the Total Services win, while Alexey Vergas had three hits and with two hits was Randy Rivera.
Howie Schneider was 4-for-4 for Boo-Ya, Miguel Gonzalez double and singled twice, Casey Taylor ripped a triple and single, Lane Hilliard doubled and singled and with two hits was Nelson Rodriguez.
Total Services 20, Rodriguez Cigars 14
Alexy Vergas was 4-for-4 to help keep Total Services unbeaten after the first week, Randy Rivera had three hits and with two was Lazaro Rivera.
Danny DiFabio, needed a home run for the cycle during a 4-for-4 performance, which included a double and triple, Darren Miller had two doubles and a home run, Bobby Lowe and Troy Curry both doubled and singled, Mikey Abreu had a pair of base knocks and with one each were Paul Sanchez, Devin Butler double, Joal Rivero and Garret Frey with a double.