Fierce competition between leading American and international powerboat racing teams, unmatched closeup viewing for spectators and a course with legendary challenges characterize the 41st annual Race World Offshore Key West Offshore World Championship.

Scheduled for Sunday through Sunday, Nov. 6-13, the powerboat spectacular pits teams against each other on a 4.4-mile-per-lap course that features both rough and calm water conditions. Over the championship’s four-decade history, the uniquely demanding course has helped establish Key West as one of the world’s premier powerboat racing venues.