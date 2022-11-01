Fierce competition between leading American and international powerboat racing teams, unmatched closeup viewing for spectators and a course with legendary challenges characterize the 41st annual Race World Offshore Key West Offshore World Championship.
Scheduled for Sunday through Sunday, Nov. 6-13, the powerboat spectacular pits teams against each other on a 4.4-mile-per-lap course that features both rough and calm water conditions. Over the championship’s four-decade history, the uniquely demanding course has helped establish Key West as one of the world’s premier powerboat racing venues.
Often called the ultimate test of skill for racers, the Key West championship is presented by Performance Boat Center and typically features both American Power Boat Association and Union Internationale Motonautique superstars.
The racing series also provides an unparalleled experience for spectators. Boats can come within 50 yards of the Truman Waterfront grandstand area, providing fans breathtaking displays of skill and power.
The Key West Offshore World Championship kicks off with a parade of race boats down the island’s famed Duval Street beginning at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6.
The excitement builds throughout the week, with racing action scheduled Wednesday, Nov. 9; Friday, Nov. 11; and Sunday, Nov. 13. Four races are scheduled each day, featuring boats from multiple classes. Chief among them are the hotly contested Super Cat and Class 1, whose boats can reach up to 140 and 160 mph, respectively.
Fans can observe the action on race days from several areas on the Truman Waterfront, including a VIP grandstand and hospitality tent with water shuttle transportation service. Other popular viewing areas include Key West’s Mallory Square and harbor-front hotels.
On non-race days, powerboat enthusiasts can see the sleek high-speed boats, watch in-water testing runs and meet racers and crews at the Truman Waterfront Race Village. Nightly social events for race teams and fans include multiple concerts, a traditional Duval Street party with race boats on display and a Sunday night awards ceremony.
The anticipated entertainment highlight is Saturday night’s “Boats and Boots” concert with country star Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry fame; musician/PGA golfer John Daly and headliner Brian Kelley, who co-founded the renowned duo Florida Georgia Line.
General admission tickets are available for the Key West Offshore World Championship, as are all-inclusive VIP spectator packages for the Truman Waterfront grandstand and hospitality tent.