Kathryn “Kat” Vallilee of Key West was named grand champion angler at the March Merkin Permit Tournament that ended March 16, becoming the first woman to win the Florida Keys event that targets the famously elusive gamefish.

Tournament veteran Vallilee earned the title after releasing one permit, a fish that measured 21 inches to the fork of the tail, on the Merkin’s third and final fishing day. She fished with Capt. Doug Kilpatrick of Sugarloaf Key, who was named guide to the grand champion.