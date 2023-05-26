Alex Sebben
Coral Shores, senior, attack
“Alex had 17 goals and 18 assists, which is a well-balanced season, and he had 36 ground balls, so be had a great year for us. He was a three-year defensman, but we were slim on attack so we moved some guys around and Alex went to attack. He has some of the best all around stick skills on the team, even as a long stick.”
— CS coach Chris Carrow
Mack Hill
Key West, junior, attack
“Mack score 16 goals, with 16 assists, for 32 points, with 24 ground balls. He has a strong work ethic both in the classroom and on the field, the latter one being unmatchable. Even when suffering a season-ending injury, he got back to working out on what he could to stay in shape and sharpen his skills within a few days.”
— KW coach Alberto Piceno
Dominic Gonzalez
Coral Shores, senior, middie
“I could talk about Dom all day long. He had 15 goals and three assists and was a second-team all district. He’s a good kid, he’s a hustle kid and play pretty much the whole game. We leaned on Dom in big moments.”
— CS coach Chris Carrow
Andrew Kumar
Coral Shores, senior, middie
“Drew was honorable mention all-district and was a major part of the midfield. Drew was actually out midfielder of the year, and he finished with 11 goals, 14 assists and a team-best 58 ground balls. He was a hustler, and we were blessed to have him in our midfield this year.”
— CS coach Chris Carrow
Landon Blackford
Coral Shores, senior, middie
“Landon had 16 goals and four assists, but really he did everything for us. He played midfield and attack, and is just a good all-around kid who gives a lot of effort. He really was part of the core of the team.”
— CS coach Chris Carrow
Chuck Jacobsen
Coral Shores, senior, midie
“Chuck had never played lacrosse with us before, but he came in and fit right in as our top face off guy. He had two goals and two assists but, honestly, you can’t say enough about a kid like Chuck, I wish I had 10 of them. He gave us everything he had every single game, is super coachable and is just a kid who loves to be around athletics. He was honorable mention all-district, which is remarkable for a guy who had never played before.”
— CS coach Chris Carrow
Johnny Holly
Coral Shores, senior, defense
“Johnny was second-team all-district and was a force on our defensive front. He was the leader of the defense, and ended with 34 ground balls, and he also caused several turnovers. He’s came to work every day and did everything we could of asked from him.”
— CS coach Chris Carrow
Eddie Moline
Key West, junior, goalie, defense
“Eddie had 27 ground balls, and made 22 saves in goal in his first time playing lacrosse. He formerly played catcher in baseball, which helped him have a great reaction time when defending the cage. He also plays football which transitioned very well for Eddie, he had a collection of thrilling hits demonstrating his prowess on the field.”
— KW coach Alberto Piceno
Jondel Toro
Key West, junior, middie
“Jondel was awarded the Conchs Lacrosse Unsung Hero Award for 2023. He is a player who runs the most in each game, having to go from offense to defense and making an impact on both ends. Jondel is the team’s first option when playing defense, especially on man-down defense, he is the guy who makes you feel we are going to be OK, just because he is on the field.”
— KW coach Alberto Piceno
Tate Garr
Key West, junior, defense
“Tate always approaches the game with the right attitude, never afraid of the outcome, just willing to do the best he can to help his teammates. He has made a huge impact on the defensive side since last year. He had a goal, 22 ground balsl and 17 takeaways this season; he is very coachable and easy to communicate with.”
— KW coach Alberto Piceno
Reese Jahn
Coral Shores, senior, goalie
“Reese has been the heart and soul of the team the last three years. He had a 66 save-percentage, 8.4 goal against average and 147 saves. He had a really good senior year and made some big saves in some big games, including in the Bartow game, which was our first win against the program. He really is a great kid who we have leaned on for years. and done everything we’ve ever asked. He is very coachable, and I think he is going to be playing college lacrosse.”
— CS coach Chris Carrow
Mateo Lopez
Key West, freshman, goalie
“Of the 267 shots taken, Mateo made 113 saves for a 43% save rate, but in his first lacrosse season as but in hockey he was a goalie. He transitioned very well into lacrosse. His ability to perform very early on allowed us to get our starting goalie to become a field player as we needed more numbers. Without Mateo being ready, that would not have been possible. He was awarded the MVP for the Conchs lacrosse 2023, he made that much of an impact overall for our team.”
— KW coach Alberto Piceno