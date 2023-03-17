Jonathan Bahri
Key West, senior, forward
Notes: “Jonathan played all four years on varsity. He’s strong and fast and really, [he’s] really good at taking players on and was not shy at taking shots. He scored the winning goal in a few games this season, including against Gulliver in our final game. He’s definitely a leader, and [when] we didn’t have the ball, he was the first defender.”
— KW coach Mark Pierre
Makani Burga
Coral Shores junior, forward
Notes: “Makani really put the time in this year and it showed, as we worked his way into the lineup. He is able to run hard and strike the ball really hard, which allowed him to lead our team in scoring this year. He always has the ability to score and the players looked for him to do that.”
— CS coach Jorge Bosque
Loubins Fleuridor
Key West, freshman, forward
Notes: “Loubens is a little speedster, and we haven’t had a freshman score as many goals and have assists for almost eight years now. For as small as he is, he’s very strong and hungry, he’s always hard trying to get his goal. He ended the season with 15 goals and three assists, playing in 18 of 19 games. He’s great at taking players on.”
— KW coach Marc Pierre
Armando Picado
Coral Shores, freshman, forward
Notes: “Armando is just an amazing player who has a natural ability to play. He’s small in stature but has a huge heart and just wants to play. He also understands the game very well and knows where to be.”
— CS coach Jorge Bosque
Ervin Ordonez
Key West, senior, forward
Notes: “Ervin is a quiet and humble kid, but he unexpectedly tied with the team best for assists this year, because he was so silent about it but he kept racking up the stats. He was a fast winger, scored one goal, and if we lost the ball, [he] made it tough for the guys to start attacking. He did a fantastic job moving into space and feeding his teammates.”
— KW coach Marc Pierre
Henry Herrera
Marathon, senior, midfielder
Notes: “Henry showed his passion for the game, each and every game he played in. We could always count on him to play any position without any questions asked.”
— Mar. coach Kelly Cruz
Bobby Temkin
Coral Shores, junior, midfielder
Notes: “Bobby is an all-around player who is hard as nails, but is not only tough but also a very smart player. He played our defensive mid and later on, we moved him to left outside mid and he played well there. He’s just a solid player who I look forward to having back as a senior.”
— CS coach Jorge Bosque
Smondy Joseph
Key West, senior, midfielder
Notes: “Smondy brought energy, either in practice or in games, he always gave it his all. He is always running and is someone who is inspiring on and off the field to the youngsters coming up. He’s always there, no matter what, and his ability to play multiple positions was very important to us this year. He utilizes his speed very well, he has the skill to take players on and get assists. He’s a brilliant player.”
— KW coach Marc Pierre
Oscar Cordova
Marathon, sophomore, midfielder
Notes: “Oscar was our go-do-it guy and would always get it done. He’s a finisher, he’s selfless with the ball, and when he wants something he has that tenacity to make it happen. There’s no stopping him on the field.”
— Mar. coach Kelly Cruz
Mikail Marshall
Marathon, sophomore, Midfielder
Notes: “Jay was one of our center mids and he helped push and create plays. It was nice to see the way he worked with the other guys on the team and should be a force to reckon with in the next coming years.”
— Mar. coach Kelly Cruz
Gabriel Olivas
Marathon, junior, midfielder
Notes: “Gabriel along with Mikail were our center mids. If we had other guys making a run, Gabriel would hold the middle and we could trust he would be there.”
— Mar. coach Kelly Cruz
Wilma Avila
Coral Shores, senior, defender
“Wilma is such a versatile player who has been shifted around so much during his time with us, starting as a forward as a sophomore then relocated to midfield last year and this year I needed a top defender where he played excellently. He’s really one of those kids who can play anywhere, and he made plays that, without him, would have been goals, which he just changed the field position.”
— CS coach Jorge Bosque
Jack Castillo
Key West, senior, defender
“Jack was not a captain this year but he might as well have been because he really was a good mentor and had a great relationship helping out the youngsters. He’s also very smart and can play multiple different positions. He is great going forward and can finish. He always gives 100% and loves the sport.”
— KW Coach Marc Pierre
Fabiano Louis Jeune
Marathon, sophomore, defender
Notes: “Fabiano played more maturely in years than he is, he’s smart on the field and has a passion and persevere that held our back line together and we were not as strong without him.”
— Mar. coach Kelly Cruz
Leo Vasquez
Coral Shores, senior, defense
Notes: “Leo has been a four-year varsity player, but had to work his way back this year after a broken collarbone kept him out most of last year. This year he really anchored the defense for us with his ability to control and pass the ball.”
— CS coach Jorge Bosque
Eric Orellana
Key West, senior, defender
Notes: “Eric is a fantastic center back. He brought in a lot of energy and really organized the defense. Every single day he was there giving 100% and he was someone who was always a pest for the attacking players to turn. He is also strong in the air and great at distributing the ball from the back.”
— KW coach Marc Pierre
Kaiden Weinstock
Coral Shores, senior, goalkeeper
Notes: “Kaiden is a solid keeper, who really turned it up this year. He had 217 saves and he kept us in a lot of games. He has been starting for us for three years and this year worked even harder in the offseason to get himself ready and is looking to play in college.”
— CS coach Jorge Bosque
Karel Bubliak
Key West, senior, goalkeeper
Notes: “Karel was great with his feet, defending one-on-ones and was comfortable will the ball being passed back to him. He even had a chance to play on the field and had an assist, which is rare for a goalkeeper. He also made countless saves that kept us in games and was a major reason why we made it as far as we did and, without him, we wouldn’t have been as successful.”
— KW coach Marc Pierre