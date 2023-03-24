Elana Eubank
Marathon, sophomore, guard
11.4 PPG, 8.5 RPG,
2.8 APG. 3.5 SPG
Notes: “Elana is a very tough basketball player. She will do whatever it takes and cares about everyone on the team. She was good at distributing the basketball, and just really loves the game and spent Spring Break at a camp in Miami. She has an amazing drive, she has been with us since middle school and will be even better next year. She’s just a very good and dedicated basketball player.”
— Mar. coach Andra Garvey
Brooke Mandozzi
Coral Shores, junior, forward/guard
19.1 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 3.5 SPG
Notes: “Brooke carried a ton of responsibility for us this season. She consistently faced double and triple coverage from other teams and was still able to have a huge impact on both ends of the court. She’s so aggressive and plays with such a passion, and it always starts with her defense where she did such a good job of disrupting the other team’s offensive flow. On the offensive end, she’s a strong finisher, and she runs the court extremely well and does a great job of balancing when to stay aggressive and when to find the open teammate.”
— CS coach Jarrod Mandozzi
Aniyla Hawkins
Marathon, senior, guard
4.1 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 1.2 SPG
Notes: “Ayana Hawkins, you just never know what you’re going to get at times, either she’s playing good defense by being faster than her opponent or just by scoring and being a team leader at practice.”
— Mar. coach Andra Garvey
Jalia Hicks
Key West, freshman, forward
4.3 PPG, 1.3 RPG, 1 APG, 2.0 SPG
Notes: “Jalia started on JV this season, but when she was called up to varsity she showed us that she had what it takes to be a varsity player as a freshman, averaging about five points per game, grabbing rebounds and steals. With the work she put in on the off-season, I expect her to be the team leader next year.”
— KW coach Shonta McLeod
Grace Leffler
Coral Shores, sophomore, forward
9 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 2.8 BPG
Notes: “Grace developed so much as a player over the course of the season, which was really fun to see and be a part of. At 5-foot-10, she played every position on the court for us at one time or another. She was a great defensive stopper in the half court, whether it be at the back-end blocking or altering shots, or if we moved her out to the wing to challenge shooters with her length. She finished as our second-leading scorer and led us in rebounds per game, as well as blocked shots, and was always such a big contributor to our winning games.”
— CS coach Jarrod Mandozzi
Marti Ayana Kilbourne
Marathon, sophomore, forward
4.4 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 1.4 SPG
Notes: “Marti has been around the program since middle school. Marti is a very physical basketball player; she has been a starter for many years, she helps out the team by getting rebounds steals when we need them. In the next few years Marti is the girl that most teams will look for because she’s big, strong and can dribble the ball like a shooting guard.”
— Mar. coach Andra Garvey
Ziamora Cartwright
Key West, senior, forward
1.2 PPG. 2.1 RPG
Notes:” Ziamora was the leader of this team on and off the court, especially with her defense and rebounds this season, I hope her nothing but the best in her future.”
— KW coach Shonta McLeod