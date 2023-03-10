Rain Banks
Marathon, junior, striker
Notes: “A team-best 20 goals and 11 assists, as well as the on-field leader of our team being her sixth year on varsity, Rain is a play-maker and our go-to for so many things. Her knowledge of the game and ability to quickly break down other teams’ plays is an asset we depend on. Rain led the entire district in scoring; making this more impressive is that she plays as a defensive midfielder.”
— Mar. coach Tracy McDonald
Kai Redruello
Coral Shores, freshman, striker
Notes: “Kai ended up with nine goals and nine assists, and we would look for her to be in the box to finish the scoring chances and she was always there to put the ball into the back of the net. She has really good footwork, she can control the ball really well, and her movement is great.”
— CS coach Zach Owens
Vicky Daley-Willy
Key West, senior, forward
Notes: “Netting six goals and an assist, Vicky was a player that could not be knocked off the ball and who played with skill and vision up front for us. She was a fantastic complement to Kathryn (Smith) as teams had to always be aware of her or she could make them pay with a strong shot or beautiful pass.”
— KW coach Scott Paul
Mackenzie Budi
Marathon, freshman, forward
Notes: “Mackenzie is just a freshman but already is one of our top scorers with eight goals and three assists. Her speed and footwork make her a force to be reckoned with. By the end of the season, she really started to figure out how to evade defenders more and once that clicked for her, she really started to pick up steam.”
— Mar. coach Tracy McDonald
Nikole Tomita
Key West, senior, midfielder
Notes: “With seven goals and five assists, Nikki is what you need as an engine in the midfield of any team. She is super confident on the ball and can play with both speed and physical toughness through a crowded midfield. Nikki emerged as a leader on the field, ‘the straw that stirred the drink’ of the Lady Conch offense.”
— KW coach Scott Paul
Maddie Kilduff
Key West, freshman, midfielder
Notes: “Scoring six goals and five assists, players like Maddie don’t come around often, and it is a joy to see someone play with an abundance of developed talent and competitiveness on the field that you know hasn’t even hit her prime. She is playful off the field, but fierce and determined on the field. Her future here looks very bright.”
— KW coach Scott Paul
Kaitlyn Franco
Key West, sophomore, midfielder
Notes: “A team-leading seven assists and two goals, Kaitlyn is a quiet assassin as she could place the most beautiful pace to the right player at the right time. She is one of the purest passers of the ball that I have ever coached.”
— KW coach Scott Paul
Jordan MacDonald
Marathon, sophomore, midfielder
Notes: “Jordan is an attacking midfielder with a solid understanding of soccer and excellent footwork. She takes most of our corner kicks and has accuracy and touch a player can only achieve with a dedication to their craft. J Mac has developed her shot with her left foot this season, and it has been a game-saver at times with nine goals and nine assists.”
— Mar. coach Tracy McDonald
Riley McDonald
Marathon, senior, midfielder
Notes: “Riley plays chiefly defense but has become a threat on offense when needed, scoring a goal with two assists. She is a tall, physical player who never played before seventh grade when the coach put her on the varsity team. She learned to compensate for the little things that athletes who have played for much longer by out-hustling and refusing to give up. She will not be outworked and that makes her an asset.”
— Mar. coach Tracy McDonald
Sophia Jans
Coral Shores, sophomore, midfielder
Notes: “Sophia was just an all-around player and the core of our midfield. She would distribute the ball well and has such great vision with and without the ball and always knows what to do. She is a really solid player for us and did a really great just for us in the middle. Sophia was always there to clean up anything that got away from the goal.”
— CS coach Zach Owens
Ashley Jans
Coral Shores, senior, utility
Notes: “Ashley filled in where ever we needed, playing forward, midfield and defense, and where we needed her o pay, she would go and do it. She was an awesome all-around player and ended up with seven goals and one assist, so she was able to produce from all levels.
— CS coach Zach Owens
Grace Andrew
Key West, junior, defender
Notes: “Scoring three goals and two assists, Grace makes everything happen in the defensive half of the field when it comes to transitioning from defense to offense. She has turned into a nearly perfect stopper or defensive midfielder in just a very short time span. She is very hard to beat and can get up and down the field with the best of players.”
— KW coach Scott Paul
Reily Ryan
Key West, senior, defender
Notes: “Reily was nearly impossible to beat as an outside back. Combining her size and positioning made for a prototypical fullback. She could range up the field offensively and had a monster throw-in.”
— KW coach Scott Paul
Saydie Hendrix
Coral shores, freshman, defender
Notes: “Sadie was our lockdown defender on the wing. She’s feisty, her size does not match how she plays, she is strong and does not get pushed over, and I’m looking forward to seeing what she can develop into as a defender in the next three years. She is able to push the ball forward and even work with the midfielders to move into the attack as well.”
— CS coach Zach Owens
Skylar Lanoue
Key West, senior, sweeper
Notes: “Skylar grew quickly from a JV player a short time ago to a dominant sweeper that can control and guide the backline of the defense. She was a strong voice in her position and an extremely fierce competitor. At her best, she could shut down strong offensive players with her smart play and physical toughness.”
— KW coach Scott Paul
Edy Kemmer
Coral Shores, senior, sweeper
Note: “Edy was one of the captains of the team as our sweeper and was there day in and day out keeping everything together for the girls, on and off the field, she was the person to communicate with the team and our defender was a big part of our eight shutouts, controlling the team aspect and movements.”
— CS coach Zach Owens
Kylie McDaniel
Marathon, junior, defender
Notes: “Kylie was our defensive leader, playing halfback for half of the season, then, when we needed a keeper, she stepped into the role not because she wanted to, but because we needed her to help us have a goal against average of 1.385 per game. Kylie put her team above herself and she is fun to watch in goal.”
— Mar. coach Tracy McDonald
Teagan Lavin
Key West, junior, goalkeeper
Notes: “Posting seven shutouts this season, I said at the beginning of the season that I thought Teagan would be one of the best to have ever played in goal for us, and we have had a few very good goalkeepers. Teagan is always willing to learn and develop her game and is one of the most coachable players I have had the pleasure to work with. Dominance and loads of skill are just two of her strengths.”
— KW coach Scott Paul