The inaugural “Reeling for the Cause” kids’ fishing tournament in Key West is scheduled for Saturday, April 24, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Edward B. Knight Pier, formerly White Street Pier.
Although registration filled immediately for the first 100 youth anglers, tournament organizers are seeking sponsorships for the community event and silent auction items.
The tournament is in honor of Harrison Axel Esquinaldo, who died of a congenital heart defect. Proceeds go to CHD awareness.
For information, contact Harrison Esquinaldo of Esky Rods at 305-896-4637.