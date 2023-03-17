With the Southernmost Hockey Club set to take a short hiatus for Spring Break, the teams were looking to go out with a bang during the action on Saturday, March 4, especially for the 3D Boatyard Panthers’ Aidan Trujillo and Jakub Krytinarl, who combined for 15 goals and two assists to help their squad garner a doubleheader victory.
The teams will now take a mid-season break, as there are no games on the scheduled for the next two weeks with matchups set to restart on April 1.
UNDER-11
DEBOER PROPANE
BURNERS 6,
ALL ASPECTS INSPECTIONS EAGLES 3
The Eagles took the early lead on a goal by Cate Koester, but the Burners netted four unanswered goals by Kane Kocis and David Kaczka in the first period, followed by Colt Thomason and Adam Awan in the second.
Tyler Manzanarez would score twice before the end of the second period for the Eagles, but that would be all Burners goalkeeper Tristan Fernandez would allow as teammates Matias Sepulveda and Mathew Steer put in third-period scores for the win.
UNDER-18
ANDO ENTERPRISES HURRICANES 4,
CUENO SECURITY
RAIDERS 3
Dropping in a hat trick for the Hurricanes was Marcus Wrazen, two of those goal coming in the first two periods, while he also assisted on a second-period score by Wesley Farrer, but the Raiders did have a lead in the second after James Koester was set up by a Filip Hrabee for a goal followed by a goal from Alex Vida.
Koester returned the favor assisting Hrabee in the third period, but only after Wrazen had scored his third goal, with Mateo Lopez keeping the lead the rest of the way in goal for the Hurricanes besting out Tegan Lavin.
UNDER-6
MIAMI SUBS GRILL
HEROES 7,
DEEP BLUE PRINTING WAHOOS 2
The Heroes tallied five goals through the first two periods, a hat trick collected by Kenzo Liepins, with Andrew James and James-Douglas Christopher both also scoring. In the third, the Wahoos got on the board with goals by Daniel Romanchuk and Jack Nicklaus but James equalized with a pair himself to hold onto the five-goal lead.
UNDER-8
CHECK ELECTRIC
LIGHTNING 7,
KEYS IMAGING SURGE 6
Tied at the end of the first period after the Surge received goals from Nichola Pavliashvili, assisted by Noah Latal, and Victoria Kaczka, and the Lightning had Nicholas Cantatore score twice, as well as tied after two periods, with West Internicola scoring twice for the Lighting on assists by Cantatore and Annabelle Harrelson, as Kabir Mansukhani, Samuel Bozek, assisted by Parker Silva, and Pavliashvili kept things even for the Surge.
The difference came in the third, when the Surge sparked the light with two goals by Kaczka and Bozek, assisted by Grayson Walsh, and the Lightning had just one by Cantatore.
UNDER-14
3D BOATYARD
PANTHERS 9,
DRN MOVING
RED WINGS 5
It was a back-and-forth match through the first two periods as the Red Wings’ Kobe Greene scored first, with the Panthers going for goals twice before the end of the first period as Archie White and Aidan Trujillo rippled the net. In the second, Trujillo completed his hat trick on assists from Jakub Krytinar and Ella Way, while the Eagles received goals from Cain Hughes set up by Greene, who scored himself, and Jad DeForrest to bring the game tied entering the third period.
It would be the Eagles’ DeForrest who scored first in the third period, but the Panthers slashed the nets for five in the final period, a hat trick by Krytinar, a fourth in the game by Trujillo, with White getting two assists and a goal, for the win.
3D BOATYARD
PANTHERS 10,
BGRE
BARRACUDAS 2
The Panthers continued its momentum into the second game of its double header as Jakub Krytinar racked up a hat trick in the first period and assisted Aidan Trujillo for an early four-goal advantage. The Cudas’ Luke Hughes, assisted by Anthony Linares, did put in a goal in the second, and Sawyer Hill had a goal in the third, but it was not enough to keep up with the Panthers who has Archie White get a goal and assist between the second and third period, Trujillo score three more times, Krytinar get another goal and assist while Ryder Almeda added a score and Ella Way aided with an assist.