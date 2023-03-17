With the Southernmost Hockey Club set to take a short hiatus for Spring Break, the teams were looking to go out with a bang during the action on Saturday, March 4, especially for the 3D Boatyard Panthers’ Aidan Trujillo and Jakub Krytinarl, who combined for 15 goals and two assists to help their squad garner a doubleheader victory.

The teams will now take a mid-season break, as there are no games on the scheduled for the next two weeks with matchups set to restart on April 1.

