After three years of dedication to rebuilding the Coral Shores High girls lacrosse team, the husband-and-wife duo of Darryn and Alex Bahn are convinced the program is ready to compete once again for a district championship.

"This really feels like this is the first year is our team that we have built," said Darryn Bahn. "It's probably the most talented team we have had since I have been coaching."

Tags

Recommended for you