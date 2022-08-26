Brooke Mandozzi.jpg

Brooke Mandozzi

Change can be difficult, especially for a high school program that graduated seven seniors from last year's district championship squad and is dealing with a last-minute coaching change to begin the season due to unforeseen circumstances. But that is the situation the Coral Shores High volleyball team is in as new Lady 'Canes coach Sam Ovalle is focused on building the team's confidence in hopes of defending that title.

"We are still working on a lot of things that we have to get down," said Ovalle. "Our girls are very eager to learn and very coachable. One thing I always say is that you win or you learn, and we learned last night."