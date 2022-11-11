It was a positive start to the season with Coach Scott Paul back at the helm of the Key West girls’ soccer team.
On Wednesday, Nov. 10, the Lady Conchs shut out Monroe County rival Coral Shores, 8-0, in a friendly match at the Upper Keys campus.
In their preseason openers, Coral Shores and Key West both lost to visiting Seminole High School in home matches.
The Lady Conchs lost to the Lady Noles’ 4-3, as junior Kathryn Smith netted all three Key West goals.
Smith continued where she left off in the Seminole match with four goals against Coral Shores.
“Kathryn is becoming a dominant offensive force for us,” said Coach Paul. “We have a very potent group of offensive players surrounding her as well.”
The Conchs went into halftime with a 6-0 lead with three from Smith, and single goals by senior forward Vicki Daley and senior midfielder Nikki Tomita, and freshman midfielder Maddie Kilduff. Tomita, Kilduff, Smith and Daley each added an assist to their stats in the half along with an assist by sophomore Kaitlyn Franco.
Paul said he tinkered with the lineup in the second half to slow down their scoring pace and give the coach chance to try players in different positions in their effort to create depth and discover the “right spot” for players in the new team.
“We found a couple of gems by placing players in positions we had not seen them play in before,” said Paul. “Players like junior Ella Baxter and seniors Ali Zurheide and Rosie Detwiler and sophomore Lilia Mook all made strong contributions.”
The Conchs finished the Hurricanes off with a mercy rule 8-0 in the middle of the second half with another goal by Smith, her fourth, and one by defender Grace Andrew on an assist by Smith.
Paul had plenty of praise for the defense with their first shutout of the season even after having standout Jen Perloff leave the field with an ankle sprain.
“Teagan Lavin in goal, Skylar Lanoue at sweeper, and Reily Ryan and Maeve O’Hearn at left and right back were very effective against the Lady Hurricanes,” explained the coach. “Our role players also stepped up and showed that we have depth this year with quality players coming off the bench to rotate with the starters.”
Coral Shores assistant coach Evie Engelmeyer said they have plenty to build off for an exciting season.
“The varsity played a hard-fought, very physical battle. We did lose, but our spirits are high because we know what we, as a team, need to work on to improve,” said Engelmeyer. “The wind was a steady 30 miles per hour enemy. Key West started with the wind in their favor and we just never had a chance to catch up.”
There were a lot of positives said the first-year assistant coach.
“We saw great things last night, passing was phenomenal and the runs up the field forward were outstanding, we just couldn't get the shot to go in. We are excited about the team dynamic this year, even though losing Kelly Ramos during a friendly was a huge hit to the team and team leadership,” explained the coach. “We have 22 equally talented, outstanding ladies representing Coral Shores and we are truly excited about what this season will bring.”
Coral Shores hosts St. Brendan in a non-conference match on Thursday, Nov. 17. Next up for the Lady Conchs is a contest on Saturday, Nov. 12 with perennial rival Ransom Everglades at the Coconut Grove pitch. Kickoff is 3 p.m.