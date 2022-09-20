Trailing by three in the first set of the second match of the Conch Cup Invitational, the Key West High volleyball team rattled off 10 consecutive points for the comeback victory against Martin County. The Lady Conchs could not find that flow again in the second set pushing the tournament matchup to a third, and final, set which would go to extra points before Key West would fall 1-2 (25-18, 15-25, 16-18). 

"Whenever it’s close like that it can go either way," said Key West coach Sarah Eckert. "I’m proud of their fight. We started off slow but came back in the third set to make them work for it. Unforced errors ended up hurting us in the end."