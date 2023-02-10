The Rosa E. Hernandez Softball Field never looked better on Wednesday, Feb. 8, for the opening of the Key West Girls Softball Recreational League. This year, more than 220 youth players on 19 teams including a new t-ball division and with roughly 65 volunteers gathered to celebrate a new season. The Key West High School softball team was honored for its successful 2022 season which included a trip to the Class 4A Final Four. Youth games this season will be played Monday through Saturday. For information about the youth program go to their website at: https://www.kwfastpitch.com/.

