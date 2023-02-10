TOP: Key West High School seniors, left to right, Caroline Smith, Miesha Hernandez and Ty Cervantes threw out the ceremonial first pitch on Wednesday, Feb. 8 as part of the opening ceremony for the Key West Girls Recreational Softball League.
RIGHT: Lady Conchs’ seniors had the privilege of throwing and catching the first pitch during the youth softball opening ceremony. From left to right: Caroline Smith, Isabella Franco, Miesha Hernandez, Madelyn Perusse, Ty Cervantes and Dharma Murray.
Photos by RON COOKE/SCORE
The Rosa E. Hernandez Softball Field never looked better on Wednesday, Feb. 8, for the opening of the Key West Girls Softball Recreational League. This year, more than 220 youth players on 19 teams including a new t-ball division and with roughly 65 volunteers gathered to celebrate a new season. The Key West High School softball team was honored for its successful 2022 season which included a trip to the Class 4A Final Four. Youth games this season will be played Monday through Saturday. For information about the youth program go to their website at: https://www.kwfastpitch.com/.