With a new coach comes a new identity, at least that’s what Sarah Eckert — the Conchs’ former athletic director who is now the head volleyball coach at the school — is hoping the Key West High volleyball team is able to do in the 2021 campaign.
“We have either played up a level or down a level but never set our own pace,” said the first-year Conchs coach.
So instead this season, Eckert explained, she is hoping the young Lady Conchs learn to have the confidence to go out there and dominate.
“I don’t want to see us playing point-for-point when they can go out there and really push the game and go all out for it,” said Eckert. “They have the ability to do that: set the pace of the game, take control of it and then be able to finish those games.”
Eckert will have the tough task of teaching that mentality to a squad that features only two seniors — Amya Boose and Lindsey Clausen.
“We graduated a really strong class, it was chock-full of so many primary players for us, so these younger players are transitioning this year, and it has been fantastic to watch those transitions and stepping into those roles of being the go-to,” said Eckert.
Having so many underclassmen — half of the 10 players on the roster being sophomores — four of the six Lady Conchs starters to open the campaign are part of the 10th-grade class.
“We are reloading this year, and I am thrilled with what we have,” said Eckert. “These girls are coachable, they want to get out there and learn. They are really pushing or it and in my short time of working with them, they have made huge strides. I know our district is tough and it’s going to be competitive, but I want them at that level to where they are pushing the pace on those teams.”
Being so young, Eckert stressed the improvements will come with confidence and experience.
“I’m working very much with our seniors on the leadership aspect of it,” said Eckert. “Last year the seniors really set the tone and led the way, so it’s also about transitioning this group of seniors into that role as well. Everybody is having to elevate and step up in order to get the job done.”
Thus far, Eckert expressed her pleasure with the middle hitters, Bridgette Sweeney and Sam Ventirilmla, who moved from the outside this season.
“Bridgett is going to do some big things and Samantha, I threw her into the role because we need that position filled and I can’t explain how well she has done,” said the coach. “You tell her to do something in practice, you watch her process it really fast and then she’ll immediately do it. There’s not much of a learning curve for her, so she will pick it up fast.”
That also goes for returning starting libero Emiri Ichijo and second-year setter Vicky Pavli, who played as the backup a season ago.
“We’ve been working our defense to close up a lot of the holes,” said Eckert. “Emi is going to be that voice who leads us in those aspects.”
The coach also noted the play of Elsie Warwick and Joczelyn Alfar on the outside, while from the opposite side, Monika Jaroszewicz has added to the excitement in the preseason.
“They are constantly pushing each other at practice and really pushing forward as a whole,” said Eckert. “We will get some more strength on them and they will be key for us.”
With tournaments schedule at Florida Christian and Jensen Beach, as well as restructured district that now includes Miami Sunset, Gulliver, Killian, Keys Gate, St. Brendan, MAST and LaSalle, Key West will not have a lot of time to ease into the season, but Eckert is pleased with the level of play as she hopes they can find their own identity against such tough competition.
“The tournaments will help the girls see those top teams and understand better what they have to do,” said Eckert.
The first-year Conchs coach also explained she expects it to be a steep learning curve but, because they are reloading rather than rebuilding, the team will catch up to the pace of play sooner than later.
“I have confidence in these girls, because they pick up things quick. It will be a matter of transitioning from practice drills to implementing it in the game,” said Eckert. “I have seen some much in practice and it’s a matter of getting them comfortable enough once we get in competition, which I know will come.”