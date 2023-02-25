Two matches into the season and the defending District 16-1A girls lacrosse champions are seemingly picking right back up where they left off as Key West has opened the season with a pair of convincing victories, 15-3 on Thursday, Feb. 16, against Gulliver Prep, and then 12-4 int he home opener versus Westminster Christian a week later on Thursday, Feb. 23.

In the season-opening victory, Key West scooped up 30 ground balls as a unit, with 12 team draw controls and 14 turnovers to roll past Gulliver. The captains kept busy in the win as Lady Conchs senior Bella Marchiano rattled the back of the cage three times, adding an assist, while junior Ella Baxter contributed five goals and two assists to the winning cause Ada Van Loon netted a pair of scores. Senior Devan Bittner got into the mix with a goal, as did junior Ava Brock, sophomore Kaitlyn Piloto, and freshman Maria Chaney finished with her first two career goals.