Due to give birth just days before the start of the regular season, Key West High girls lacrosse coach Marissa Giacopuzzi was determined not to make it a distraction from the Lady Conchs' goal of defending their District 16-1A title. 

"I'm not going to be traveling, maybe toward the end of the season, so I've surrounded myself with some pretty phenomenal assistants," said Giacopuzzi. "They have an incredible range of expertise and are fully ready and prepared to take over, so I'm very fortunate in that regard."

