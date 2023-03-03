Coming off a surprise trip to the FHSAA State Tournament a season ago, due to having one of the toughest strength of schedules in the entire state, the Marathon High softball team is changing up the formula during the 2023 campaign and half of the roster is once again made up of middle school players, with five of those being in the starting lineup.

"They all have some playing experience from last year and they all have gotten a lot bigger and stronger and it's really showing for them," said Marathon coach and Athletic Director Lance Martin. 

jwcooke@keysnews.com