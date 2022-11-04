Admittedly, it was a rebuilding season last year for the Marathon High girls soccer program, but coach Tracy McDonald believes her Lady ‘Fins are ready to see the fruits of their labor during the 2022-23 campaign. as the coach pointed out 13 of the 15 players on the roster have previous varsity experience.
“We are leaps and bounds ahead of where we were last year,” said McDonald. “A lot of them were young last year, some were in middle school, so we are still a young team with just two seniors, but they look like a soccer team. They now know what is expected and how to perform.”
Guiding the resurgence for the Lady ‘Fins are junior Rain Banks and senior Riley McDonald, both of whom are entering their fifth season with the varsity program and will be anchoring the unit from the midfield. Alongside the long-time teammates will be sophomore Jordan MacDonald.
“She is looking fantastic,” the ‘Fins coach said about MacDonald. “She brings a great spark to the team.”
Also coming back is Kylie McDaniel on defense, whom the coach described as a player who “can read the offense and keep everybody knowing where to go,” while the coach is also excited about the potential of senior Amelia Hines and junior Reese Elwell.
“She is the type of player you don’t always notice but she’s always in the right spot, so I think she’s going to do a great job this year,” McDonald said of Elwell.
One of the few new pieces to the team will be an important cog in goalkeeper Kiki Hewitt.
“She has not played soccer since she was little, but decided to give it a try again this year and we put her in goal and she’s been fun to watch every day at practice,” said McDonald. “She’s very aggressive and is a great athlete, so I think she will help us out a lot.”
Despite having a 15 on the roster, the Lady ‘Fins have still had yet to have a full practice as the player who were also on the volleyball roster are just completing their fall season and joining the team, while the cross country runners left to compete in the state finals on Wednesday, Nov. 2, but after going through a similar situation last season, McDonald decided to delay the start of the season until Nov. 14.
“Last year we had two games without them and it was rough,” said McDonald.
Even with the higher expectations, Marathon will be challenged as it was moved up to District 16-3A with the likes of state powerhouse Palmer Trinity, along with Coral Shores, Somerset Silver Palms, Somerset South Homestead and Keys Gate.
“We are not sure if we can bring down the giant and beat Palmer, or if we can get in as an at-large, but who knows, we are just looking to get better now,” said McDonald. “We can hang with the Coral Shores, the Somersets and Keys Gate, but we know Palmer will be tough.”
No matter if Marathon is able to return to the postseason or not, just a year after a one-win campaign, McDonald remains confident the Lady’Fins will be more competitive this season.
“It will look a little different than it did last year,” said McDonald. “I really feel like all the frustration and work is going to be worth it this year. It’s been a fun team to coach, it’s not like it’s even been a job, I’m so happy they stuck with it and stayed together because I really believe they are going to be proud of themselves this year. We should be a solid team.”