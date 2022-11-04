Admittedly, it was a rebuilding season last year for the Marathon High girls soccer program, but coach Tracy McDonald believes her Lady ‘Fins are ready to see the fruits of their labor during the 2022-23 campaign. as the coach pointed out 13 of the 15 players on the roster have previous varsity experience.

“We are leaps and bounds ahead of where we were last year,” said McDonald. “A lot of them were young last year, some were in middle school, so we are still a young team with just two seniors, but they look like a soccer team. They now know what is expected and how to perform.”

jwcooke@keysnews.com