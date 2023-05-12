The last two seasons for the Key West High baseball team came to an end at the hands of Miami Springs, but not this time around, as on Friday, May 12, during the Region 4-4A semifinals the Conchs, powered by a grand slam from Anthony Lariz, flipped the script with a 7-2 victory to eliminate the Golden Hawks at Rex Weech Field.
With Key West trailing by a run in the third, Wyatt Kuhn was hit by a pitch, Jack Haggard walked and Anden Rady reached via an error on the Springs' right fielder to load the bases for Lariz, who on a 1-2 count sent the pitch over the right centerfield fence for a three-run advantage.
"I really didn't feel anything, it was pretty surreal," Lariz said about rounding the bases. "I felt it right off the bat and I knew it and everything went blank, honestly, I had no clue what was going on.
"I sent a video to Mikey [Greenberg] last night of me hitting a home run off Felix (Ong)," Lariz continued with Greenberg vouching for his teammate. "I told him I was going to repeat it today and it was the exact same thing. I had that feeling."
Ong held Springs to just two runs on four hits and six walks with three strikeouts across five innings, and Key West would add three runs in the fifth on an RBI triple by Haggard, two hit batters, a fielding error, and a sacrifice fly by Caden Pichardo for the five-run final advantage.
The final two scoreless innings were tossed by Jacob Burnham, without giving up a hit with two strikeouts.
The win advances Key West to the Region 4-4A Finals on Tuesday, May 16, against Sunset, whom the Conchs defeated to win the District 16-4A Championship just eight days prior, with the winner garnering a berth into the FHSAA State Championship Final Four on Friday, May 19.