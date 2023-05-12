key west baseball region semis win

The Key West High baseball team celebrates its win during the Region 4-4A semifinals.

 J.W. COOKE/Keys Citizen

The last two seasons for the Key West High baseball team came to an end at the hands of Miami Springs, but not this time around, as on Friday, May 12, during the Region 4-4A semifinals the Conchs, powered by a grand slam from Anthony Lariz, flipped the script with a 7-2 victory to eliminate the Golden Hawks at Rex Weech Field.

With Key West trailing by a run in the third, Wyatt Kuhn was hit by a pitch, Jack Haggard walked and Anden Rady reached via an error on the Springs' right fielder to load the bases for Lariz, who on a 1-2 count sent the pitch over the right centerfield fence for a three-run advantage. 

