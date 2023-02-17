The older divisions took a week away from games for the Police Athletic League Youth Basketball League’s first skills competition on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Douglass Gymnasium.
Division III kids (third and fourth grades) still played their regularly scheduled games on Thursday, Feb. 9.
There are still three weeks remaining in the regular season with playoffs slated to begin in early March.
The Skills Challenge Weekend winners were:
• Free throw: Fifth/sixth grade: Mark Jones, first; Abel Smith, second; and Chay Blanco, third. Seventh/eighth grade: Trent Thomas; Matthew Oviedo; and Josh Lewis.
• 3-point contest: Fifth/sixth grade: Jordan Wallace, first; Noah Carius, second; and Emarlo Gonzalez, third. Seventh/eighth grade: Elijah Carius; Reef Guyet; and Michael Perry.
• Obstacle course: Fifth-sixth grade: Ryland Brown, first; Eddie Damon, second. Seventh-eighth grade: Tyrese Scott; Geo Twyman.
SATURDAY, FEB. 4 GAMES
DIVISION I
PELICANS 43,
76ERS 19
Pelicans big man Demarcus Deroche was the difference-maker in the outcome with 27 points, 13 in the fourth quarter, as Berweldo Camille netted seven of his 11 in the final frame. Josh Escobar canned a second-quarter trey and Josh Lewis hit a field goal for two.
The 76ers were led by Michael Perry with a dozen points all coming from beyond the three-point line. Niko Prokurat netted four in the third period and Kristian Masters was good for three points.
CELTICS 46,
GRIZZLIES 26
The Celtics cruised to a 35-13 lead at the end of the third quarter but could not keep the Grizzles’ Reef Guyet contained as he nailed 11 of his game-high 20 points, including three treys, albeit too late to make a difference in the outcome.
Chace Gaertner netted a dozen points with a pair from downtown to power the Celtics. With 10 apiece were Ahmad McIntosh and Elijah Carius, McWoody Fils-Aime canned six, with five as Trent Thomas and Geo Twyman netted a fourth-quarter trey.
In addition to Guyet, Tyrese Redding netted four points and Koi Leconte hit a field goal for two.
DIVISION II
BULLS 18, WARRIORS 12
The Bulls Marvin Bien-Aime racked up nine points all in the first half, Cuyler Thrift netted a pair of second-quarter field goals for four and Justin Osborne hit a pair of third-quarter points.
Warriors’ Jayce Fernandez netted six in the first quarter, James Carey hit two from the free throw line to finish with four and Deon Cartwright canned two.
SUNS 21,
CAVS 10
Marlo Gonzalez led the Suns with nine points, six from downtown, Jordan Wallace had a fourth-quarter trey for eight and Luis Hernandez netted four all in the first frame.
For the Cavs, Noah Carius finished with a pair from downtown for six and with two each were Ke’lijah Sargent and Yosban Rodriguez.
THURSDAY, FEB. 2 GAMES
DIVISION III
BUCKS 8,
HEAT 3
After a scoreless first quarter, Keion Hodges put in two of his four points to lead the Bucks and with two points each was Micah McQuaig and Geo Pardilo.
The Heat’s Erick Gil Lopez netted a third-quarter field goal for two and Devin Stanley netted a free throw in the fourth quarter.
CLIPPERS 13,
MAVS 12
The Mavs’ Anthony Cabrera came alive to score six of his team-high nine points in the fourth quarter for a very close finish.
Clippers’ Keyo’Monie Humphrey ripped the nets for 12, nine from downtown, but it was a free throw by Jax Mendez in the fourth that was the difference in the outcome.
THURSDAY, FEB. 9 GAMES
BUCKS 28,
CLIPPERS 6
Bucks’ Jaiden Lopez led all scorers with 10 points, Zion Harper had a fourth-quarter trey for nine, Josiah Ellison finished with five, and with two apiece were Micah McQuaig and Keion Hodges.
Jessie Hubbard netted three for the Bucks, Melchiz Bien-Aime hit for two and with a point was Keyo’Monie Humphrey for the Clippers.
MAVS 17,
HEAT 14
Armani Jackson led the Mavs with nine, Anthony Cabrera canned three, Lukas Villegas had two and with one apiece was Joshua Regis and Arwens Annylusse.
Heat’s Devin Stanley led the way with five points, Roman Brown netted a pair of free throws for four, Erick Gil Lopez canned three all in the third and Suendy Louis had a pair of points.