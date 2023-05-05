Playoffs began on Saturday, April 29, in the 14-and-Under age division of the Southernmost Hockey Club. The 3D Boatyard Panthers rallied behind a five-goal performance by Aidan Trujillo for a victory at the Southernmost Hockey Rink.

Three other divisions begin postseason play on Saturday, May 6, as the 11-, 14- and 18-and-Under join the playoffs mode. The youngest two age groups, 8-and-Under and 6-and-Under will play out their regular season and not have playoffs.

