Playoffs began on Saturday, April 29, in the 14-and-Under age division of the Southernmost Hockey Club. The 3D Boatyard Panthers rallied behind a five-goal performance by Aidan Trujillo for a victory at the Southernmost Hockey Rink.
Three other divisions begin postseason play on Saturday, May 6, as the 11-, 14- and 18-and-Under join the playoffs mode. The youngest two age groups, 8-and-Under and 6-and-Under will play out their regular season and not have playoffs.
In the three playoff-bound groups, it is the best of three format and the Panthers got a head start on the trophy but still have to contend with the DRN Moving Red Wings.
The deBoer Propane Burners and All Aspects Inspection Eagles take center ice at 10 a.m. in the first playoff game of the 11U group.
At 11:30 a.m., the Cuneo Security Raiders square off with the ANDO Enterprise Hurricanes in 18U play, while the Panthers take on the Red Wings in a 12:45 p.m. contest.
14-AND-UNDER
PLAYOFF GAME
3D BOATYARD PANTHERS 6,
BASCOM GROOMS REAL ESTATE BARRACUDAS 5 (OT)
The game was tied at 5 in overtime as Aidan Trujillo netted the game-winner with 4:03 left on the clock.
Bascom Grooms took a 1-0 first period advantage at 11:09 on a goal by Luke Hughes with an assist from Presley Graham. With 5:18 left in the first, Ryder Almeda scored an unassisted goal for a 2-0 Panthers lead, but the Barracudas came right back at the 4:17 mark on a goal by Sawyer Hill. Before the first ended, Trujillo cracked the goal line on an assist from Ella Way to grab a 3-2 lead.
The game was tied at 3 early in the second on the second of three by Hill. Just over three minutes later, Trujillo struck again for a 4-3 advantage going into the final period.
At the 10:26 mark in the third, Hughes netted a second goal to put the game into a 4-4 tie, and the ‘Cudas took a short-lived lead at 6:06 on Hill’s third goal. Thirty seconds later, Trujillo tied it again on an assist by Way, and the teams battled over the final minutes of regular to send it into OT.
DRN MOVING RED WINGS 9,
BASCOM GROOMS REAL ESTATE BARRACUDAS 6
Red Wings’ Jad DeForrest sliced in four goals and had one assist, Diya Alwani skated to a hat trick, Cain Hughes netted a goal and assisted on two as Krystian Somuano scored a second period goal.
For the Cudas, Sawyer Hill was a scoring machine with all six goals, the first on an assist by Anthony Linares.
18-AND-UNDER
CUNEO SECURITY RAIDERS 9,
ANDO ENTERPRISE HURRICANES 4
Jacob Sheldon reeled off five goals and teammate James Koester had four with two assists to lead the Raiders. Atticus White assisted on three goals, and Wesley Farrer had one assist.
The Hurricanes’ Marcus Wrazen racked up a hat trick and assisted on a goal by Jackson Way who assisted on a Wrazen score.
11-AND-UNDER
ALL ASPECTS INSPECTION EAGLES 7,
DEBOER PROPANE BURNERS 4
The Burners took a 2-1 first-period lead, but the Eagles soared to four in the second to put the game away. David Gordillo Vera, Zebediah Edwing Fisher and Cate Koester netted two goals each for the Eagles and Gabriel Fratelli added one as Fisher had a pair of assists.
Kane Kocis powered in a pair of goals to lead the Burners and with one apiece was Tristan Fernandez and Deklan Rosen. David Kaczka had two assists and with one each was Marley Sweet and Adam Awan.
6-AND-UNDER
MIAMI SUBS HEROES 9,
DEEP BLUE PRINTING WAHOOS 3
Andrew James led a balanced scoring attack for the Heroes with a hat trick. With two goals each were William Eyer and Kenzo Liepins as Lucas Krieger and Weston Labrada powered the puck one time each.
The Wahoos’ Jack Nicklaus scored a pair as Lukas Korb netted a goal in the first period of play.
8-AND-UNDER
CHECK ELECTRIC LIGHTNING 4,
KEYS IMAGING SURGE 3
Lightning’s Nicholas Cantatore netted a pair of goals and with one goal each were Preston Jackson and Gintaras Pocius also with an assist.
Kabir Mansukhani, Grayson Walsh, and Nicholas Pavliashvili scored one apiece for the Surge.