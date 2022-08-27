The first organization nationally or internationally specifically for women’s flag football, the IWFAA — International Women’s Flag Football Association — is now hoping to institute, by 2025, the first international women’s flag football league.
“Our 2001 Kelly McGillis Classic was the largest in the world with 48 teams, and we played for four days, so we’ve been a lot of first, and we know if we build it, they will come,” said IWFFA president and founder Diane Beruldsen. “It’s important for the girls to have their own playing field. We really need to recognize the talents of our girls.”
In order to make the league a reality, Beruldsen began a world tour to recruit players and find a location to play.
“A lot of countries are now playing flag football,” said Beruldsen. “A lot of time, flag football is closely associated with tackle, and that’s been our bigger obstacle with the United States. When we go to the international countries, they don’t have that Saturday, Sunday football influence, so we have a chance to build an organization there.”
Thus Beruldsen began in El Salvador in April, before heading to Mexico in May, two teams that before have come to Key West to play in the Kelly McGillis Classic, which meant she still have to visit some new countries to spread to word. That is when she spent six straight weeks, two weeks a piece from June 14 to Aug. 22, in Morocco, Sweden and Spain hoping to grow the sport’s influence in those nations.
“We had training every evening in Morocco,” said Beruldsen. “We had great coverage with two national television broadcasts, some radio, Morocco was excellent. When I am there, I try to break down what they should be thinking for every position — it’s just different when women explain something, a lot of guys play tackle, but they just don’t talk about it the way a woman understands — and the women have a good understanding of the 8-on-8 play now.”
She went on to explain that the country has an established 5-on-5 flag football league in place, but Beruldsen, in hopes of including linemen in the game so everyone can play, integrated the teams to the IWFFA’s 8-on-8 style of play. By the time the two weeks came to a close in the North African country, Morocco was officially welcomed into the IWFFA with an eight-team tournament.
“Now we are really in Africa,” said Beruldsen, noting they also spent some time in Senecal during the stay while, similar to Morocco, Egypt has participated in the Kelly McGillis Classic finding the tournament and IWFFA via the internet.
“The IWFFA and Kelly McGillis Classic work hand-in-hand,” said Beruldsen.
The next stop was Sweden for a few reasons, the first but the primary was to potentially secure a location for IWFFA’s “ultimate goal” to begin a professional league, which Beruldsen is hoping to establish by 2025. After dealing with denied visas for several players from El Salvador, Pakistan and Afghanistan the last few years, Beruldsen explained Sweden would be the appropriate place for a league.
“We won’t have the money like the NFL, so instead of traveling to the different states, we will have it in one location,” said the IWFFA president. “By 2025 was are hoping to have every region in the world represented. We don’t have to have hundreds of thousands of teams, we just need each region of the world represented.”
The final two weeks of the nearly two-month trek were spent in Spain, where Beruldsen and crew traveled to Saragossa, Sueca and Madrid, the final location holding the friendship games in the country, with next year potentially an inaugural tournament set to take place and another group of ladies expected in Key West for the McGillis Classic at the start of 2023.
“When I travel to these places, we make sure we sponsor them to get to the Kelly McGillis Classic,” said Beruldsen. “They are here for a few weeks and once they come to the Key West tournament, that ignites them to create their own team in their country.”
In fact, for the next tournament, Berulden expects teams from Spain, Morocco, Honduras, Mexico, Jamaica, Sweden and potentially Egypt, as well as Pakistan. India was in Key West in 2015 and continues to remain active in the IWFFA, while the organization is hoping to grow to Switzerland, Seneca and has even pushed to help the Afghanistan women’s flag football team relocate, with their families, to Mexico.
Eventually, too, the Afghanistan players could be involved in the Women’s Flag Football League, which Beruldsen also noted she hopes, will be a socialist league in which every player gets paid the same amount for two months worth of play.
“We have defined ourselves as a women’s organization and we really want to empower them,” said Beruldsen. “We want to build leaders and include everybody.”