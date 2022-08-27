The first organization nationally or internationally specifically for women’s flag football, the IWFAA — International Women’s Flag Football Association — is now hoping to institute, by 2025, the first international women’s flag football league.

“Our 2001 Kelly McGillis Classic was the largest in the world with 48 teams, and we played for four days, so we’ve been a lot of first, and we know if we build it, they will come,” said IWFFA president and founder Diane Beruldsen. “It’s important for the girls to have their own playing field. We really need to recognize the talents of our girls.”