Hitting, a pair of unusual walk-off victories and a classic long-ball ending highlighted the final games before Spring Break in Key West Little Conch Baseball.
In 12-and-Under action, Danger Charters kept its perfect record intact with a walk-off walk.
In the senior league, Sloppy Joe’s handed Florida Keys Electric its first loss on a walk-off groundout that scored a pair of runs, while FKE’s Kade Maltz hammered a walk-off home run against Papa Tony’s.
The league took the week off but will be in action on Monday, March 27, at the Clayton Sterling Baseball Complex.
10-AND-UNDER
BARROWS LAW 11,
SUNSET WATERSPORTS 4
Barrows’ Jacob Rodriguez went 3-for-3 with three doubles and three RBI, Jaiden Lopez nailed a two-base hit and base hit to plate three runs, Charley Bentley singled home two and Gavin Teal had an RBI single.
On the mound, Rodriguez fanned 11 over four frames.
Miles Murphy doubled and singled, Armani Jackson hit a three-run triple and Bradley Buigas singled in a run for Sunset Watersports.
In two innings of mid-relief Murphy struck out six.
KEY PLAZA CREPERIE 6,
BARROWS LAW 5
It all came down to the last inning as both teams scored. Roman Lepowski thumped a three-bagger and base hit, Landon Caraballo doubled and singled, Armands Berzins hit a two-run double, Sawyer Donaldson and Aden St. Roman each singled twice as Nico Griffiths and Ryder Smith both stroked a single.
Over the first three, Lepowski sat six on Ks.
The barristers’ Jacob Rodriguez, Christian Barrows and Landon White each singled home a run.
Rodriguez struck out 11 over four innings on the hill.
KEY WEST HOSPITALITY INN 13,
HY-TECH 3
A seven-run fourth put the innkeepers ahead for the W. Marcel Major doubled and single, Tyler Occhiato doubled home a run and with a base hit was Campbell Tabb and Justin Druckemiller.
Tabb went the distance with six strikeouts.
Hy-Tech’s Jax Mendez and Colin Jordan each singled twice and Jimmy McCain nailed a run-scoring single.
Jordan fanned five over two innings on the mound.
SUNSET WATERSPORTS 12, KEY PLAZA CREPERIE 10
Miles Murphy doubled twice and singled, Beau Brenner singled, doubled and cracked a three-base hit to power up the Sunset. Bradley Buigas drove in five runs on a pair of doubles, Armani Jackson singled two times, as Barrett Nelson, Charles Spottswood and Christian Cabrera each added a hit.
Creperie’s Landon Caraballo nailed a two-base hit and two base hits, Roman Lepowski tripled and singled, Armands Berzins doubled home a pair as Ryder Smith singled.
Berzins and Nico Griffiths struck out five each.
12-AND-UNDER
FIRST HORIZON BANK 20,
HECTOR GUZMAN DENTAL 4
The bankers deposited 12 runs in the fourth for a runaway win. Brice Barth went 3-for-3 with four RBI, James Carey hammered a two-base hit and base hit to plate three, Kaden Savedra drove in two via two hits, Johnny Carbaugh tripled home three and with a base hit was Alexander Wickers, Hudson Balbuena and Keyter Perez.
Barth pitched a full game, allowed two walks and fanned four.
Guzman’s Tyrone Cervantes tripled, Cooper Miller doubled and with a base hit was Daniel Morales and Denver Lettie.
DANGER CHARTERS 9,
FIRST HORIZON BANK 5
Sawyer Hill and Nicholas Talpasz both doubled and singled twice, Niko Prokurat cracked a pair of singles, James Barber tripled, Haven Andrade doubled home a runner and with base hits were Ryder Almeda and Hunter Hill.
Talpasz fanned five in three innings of relief.
First Horizon’s Alexander Wickers went yard and singled, Johnny Carbaugh singled two times as Kaden Savedra and Hudson Balbuena each singled.
Brice Barth struck out eight over four frames.
ISLAND DOGS 9,
TOPPINO’S 8
Leo Thibault doubled twice, Reef Rella hammered a two-bagger, Chay Blanco singled home two runs as Jayce Fernandez added a base hit for Island Dogs.
Rella took over the mound and struck out 12 over the final four frames for the win.
Toppino’s Abel Smith singled two times and Sam Boa added a base knock.
Mason Waldner struck out eight over the first four frames.
DANGER CHARTERS 7,
HECTOR GUZMAN DENTAL 6
Tied at 6-6 in the bottom of six when Hunter Hill drew a walk-off walk to keep Danger Charter’s perfect record. Niko Prokurat doubled and singled two times, Sawyer Hill doubled home a pair of runners as Nicholas Talpasz added a base hit.
Prokurat struck out 11 over five innings.
Tyler Brickhouse hit a two-run home run out of Peter Dopp Field, Kaine Dickerson singled home two as Wyatt Grizzle-Manning and Xavian Salcedo each hit safely.
Over five, Tyrone Cervantes fanned eight.
14-AND-UNDER
SLOPPY JOE’S 17,
CONCH-RETE PUMPING 3
Sloppy Joe’s Roman Garcia homered and doubled two times to plate five runs, Trent Thomas (3 RBI) and Josh Johnson each doubled twice, Nelson Ong and Baylin Rodger both nailed a two-bagger and singled, Christian Druckemiller doubled home two runners, Elias Hernandez drilled a run-scoring double, Chace Gaertner tripled as Kelly Casper singled.
Rodger went the distance, struck nine with no walks. Nathan Radziejewski singled twice, Mason Titensor, and Derreld Treminio each doubled and Jason Stubblefield singled for Conch-Rete Pumping.
SLOPPY JOE’S 7,
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 6
A walk-off groundout by Josh Johnson scored two runs to hand FKE its first loss. Roman Garcia homered, doubled and singled for two RBI, Nelson Ong also went yard with a pair of signals to plate a pair, Chace Gaertner singled three times, Christian Druckemiller hammered a two-bagger and base hit and Baylin Rodger doubled for Sloppy’s.
Ong fanned five in two innings, while Trent Thomas and Garcia each sat four.
FKE’s Calvin Mercer doubled and singled, Shay Boa and Kade Maltz singled two times each, Kristian Masters and James Koester each smacked a two-base hit as Xavier Perez and Cruz Holmes both singled. Over the first five, Holmes struck out six.
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 7,
PAPA TONY’S 6
The game was tied at 6 in the sixth, setting the stage for Kade Maltz who crushed a walk-off home run out of Pedro Aguilar Field. Maltz hit for the cycle with four RBI. Cruz Holmes and James Koester each doubled as Calvin Mercer singled.
Maltz also finished the final two frames on the mound with no runs, no hits, one walk and four Ks.
Papa Tony’s Auggy Davila went yard and singled twice for two RBI, Matthew Oviedo drove in three runs via a two-base hit and base hit, Reef Guyet singled twice and with a base hit was Jack Niles, Beau Bender, Brody Catena and Josiah Gonzalez.
Over the first five on the hill, Davila fanned 10 and Niles sat down six over the final two plus innings.