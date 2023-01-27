As a result of another year of hard work, both locally and overseas, by International Women’s Flag Football Association president Diane Beruldsen, the 31st edition of the Kelly McGillis Classic will boast 26 teams in competition during a three-day span starting Friday, Jan. 27, at the Wickers Sports Complex in Key West.

Beruldsen, who travels the globe each year hoping to spread the sports of women’s flag football, once again has an international flair set to compete in the Southernmost Continental U.S. City as Jamaica, Honduras, El Salvador, Morocco, Guatemala — as well as Swedish players will be helping with the organization of the tournament — have made the trip to be part of the 10 women’s teams competiting for titles.

