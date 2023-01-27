Diane Beruldsen, left, talks with a player during a referees clinic on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at George Mira Field. The clinic was part of the week’s worth of events during the 31st annual Kelly McGillis Classic.
As a result of another year of hard work, both locally and overseas, by International Women’s Flag Football Association president Diane Beruldsen, the 31st edition of the Kelly McGillis Classic will boast 26 teams in competition during a three-day span starting Friday, Jan. 27, at the Wickers Sports Complex in Key West.
Beruldsen, who travels the globe each year hoping to spread the sports of women’s flag football, once again has an international flair set to compete in the Southernmost Continental U.S. City as Jamaica, Honduras, El Salvador, Morocco, Guatemala — as well as Swedish players will be helping with the organization of the tournament — have made the trip to be part of the 10 women’s teams competiting for titles.
“They are a result of the promotional tour we do during the summer to bring them in,” said Beruldsen.
It’s not just all about football as there are social events for the international players to meet, including still to be named a Miss IWFFA on Saturday at Rock House Live, along with a women’s speaker series on Thursday that featured author Meg Cabot, as well as women from Mexico and El Salvador on topics such as the Afghanistan women that the IWFFA is actively trying to help leave the country. In fact, during the tournament, they will be selling Domino’s cards and taking donations to help in the process.
“We still have 33 Afghans we want to bring to Mexico,” said Beruldsen. “It’s even tougher for the women there now, they don’t get to leave the house, no internet, no TV, no school, what do you do? We have 37 of the flag football women and their families in Mexico now and we are hoping to get them all there.”
Friday beings the action on the field, with the women starting the kickoffs, then on Saturday it’s the 10 girls team and six juniors teams, one a top-ranked club from the Tampa area, West Express, taking over the three fields that will be spread through out the complex.
“This is a culmination for the girls,” said Beruldsen, who expressed many of the girls and juniors have been practicing since November to prepare for the tournament. “We have been working so hard on understating positions, and they are playing so much better, and getting so much more advanced with plays as we are running play actions, sweeps, reverses, and we have some of the girls at 9-years-old calling their own plays. That’s really important for the players to really understand what they are doing, because when they all understand, that’s when you’re going to feel the magic. Then once the game is over, we are all friends again.”
Beyond just helping field teams, Beruldsen also credited the Monroe County schools in helping with housing some of the players and allowing the local teams field time, as well as U.S. Congressman Carlos Jimenez, who was crucial in the expedition of visas for the international players, all of which has helped keep the Kelly McGillis Classic one of the premier tournaments for women’s flag football worldwide.
“We continue to try to build because in 2025 we are going pro in Sweden,” said Beruldsen. “Plus, teams love Key West and is a central hub for competition because it does bring the international and American teams to one place. It’s just a nice and easy 2-by-4 island where everything is close by and we’ve established ourselves.”