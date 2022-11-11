Despite heavy afternoon showers during the B Division game on Saturday, Nov. 5, the Key West Youth Football League Homecoming celebration went off as planned that evening at the George Mira Football Field.
Dakota Lettie was selected as the 2022 Homecoming Queen topping three other candidates for the honor. She was escorted by Kacper Kowalski.
The Princess Court included Lily Elizabeth Smith, escorted by Matthew Chapman; Shyla Waldon, with Jonathan Holliman escorting; and Danica Caraballo as Marvin Bien-Aime had the honor to escort Caraballo.
The final regular-season games are slated for Saturday, Nov. 19, but there has been a change in the schedule — again.
At 10 a.m., Frank's Plumbing Bulldogs meet the undefeated AOK Realty Gators, while the CMG Hurricanes and ACE Reinsurance Wolverines take the field for the noon game in Flag Division play.
The First State Bank Jaguars face the unbeaten Lass Re Captive Solutions Packers in C Division play at noon. The Shrimp Pimp Seahawks will take their perfect record into the 2 p.m. game against the upstart UME Buccaneers in B Division action.
Postseason action is in the works with the Flag All-Star tournament coming soon. The tackle division teams are slated to play in tournaments on the mainland.
B DIVISION
UME BUCCANEERS 33,
MANLEY DEBOER RAVENS 0
The Bucs had a pick-six in the rain during the opening quarter to pull away 21-0 and water ski to the final margin with a fourth-quarter TD.
At the 5:59 mark in the first, Marvin Bien Aime capped a four-play drive with a 24-yard scoring run and he converted the extra point for a 7-0 advantage.
Nearly two minutes later, Mike Jayson Michel connected with Kacper Kowalik for a TD pass as Kowalik was good for the extra point and a 14-0 lead at 4:01 in the first.
With 2:46 remaining in the opening frame, Bien Aime intercepted a Parker Johnson pass at the Ravens 32-yard line and ran it into the end zone for six. The extra point by Michel was good for a 21-0 lead at the end of one.
With no time on the clock in the second half, Kowalik connected with Devin Henderson with a 26-yard TD pass. The kick was no good, but the Bucs held a 27-0 lead going into the final quarter.
Late in the fourth, Kowalik scored again this time he capped a three-play drive on a 20-yard TD run.
C DIVISION
LASS RE CAPTIVE PACKERS 32,
ISLAND RUNNERS DOLPHINS 18
The Packers racked up a 32-6 lead but the Dolphins rallied for a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to make it interesting.
Jaiden Lopez put the Packers on top, 6-0, via a 43-yard touchdown run. The kick by Lopez was no good at the 4:42 mark in the first.
The Dolphins tied the game with 7:50 left in the second on a 24-yard scoring pass from Joseph Gauron to Jordan Wallace for a 6-6 game.
Before the half ended, the Packers reeled off a trio of touchdowns, one by the defense.
At 4:01 in the second, Lopez ended a five-play drive with a 16-yard TD as Lopez converted the extra point for a 13-6 advantage.
With 1:14 left, Osborne took the ball and sprinted 58 yards for six on his sticks to pull away 19-6.
With time expiring in the half, Lopez intercepted a pass from Gauron intended for Alan Prokurat and ran it back from the 44-yard line. Lopez was good on the extra point to pull away, 26-6.
And the Packers were not done.
With 22 ticks on the clock, Lopez scrambled 22 yards for a TD to their 32-6 tilt.
Midway through the third quarter, Gauron hit Wallace for a 44-yard touchdown pass as Gauron was good for the point after to make it a game, 32-12.
The Dolphins would not go down without a fight. With no time on the clock, Gauron, again, connected with Wallace for a 26-yard TD, but the extra point by Gauron was thwarted to end the wild game.
Osborne rushed for 125 yards on six carries, Lopez picked up 82 via seven times.
Gauron threw for 100 yards on nine attempts.
FLAG DIVISION
CMG HURRICANES 21,
FRANKS PLUMBING BULLDOGS 14
Hurricanes’ Jaxon McEaney got his team on the scoreboard with 6:54 left in the opening frame on a 52-yard run. The extra point was added by McEaney for a 7-0 ad.
The Canes went ahead, 13-0, on a 4-yard scoring run to cap a three-play drive by Sullivan Schwartz who set up the play with a 21-yard sprint and a 13-yard run by Everett Dolan added to the drive.
With 1:23 left in the first half, the Bulldogs’ Tyrique Scott ended a six-play drive with a 6-yard dive over the goal line. Scott set up the score with a 35-yard run to the six and he added the extra point for a 13-8 match.
The Bulldogs took the lead on a 26-yard TD run by Scott to put them up, 14-13 until the fourth quarter.
At 6:02 in the fourth, the Hurricanes took the lead for good on a 36-yard TD run by McEaney and he added the two-pointer to ice the score and game.