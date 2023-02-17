With the Florida Keys Soccer League regular season nearly complete, as no club has more than four matches remaining, the Marathon Football Club took a huge stride forward to claiming the top seed in the playoffs with a victory versus the current second-place squad, International Football Club, 4-3.

The one-goal win now gives the club from the Middle Keys an eight-point lead in the table with four matches left and, with International on a bye week this Sunday, Feb. 19, that means Marathon could all but secure that top spot with a victory on Sunday at 7 p.m. against a Southernmost Soccer Club that is in need of a victory after falling 3-1 to Revolution during Week 14 action.

