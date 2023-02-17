With the Florida Keys Soccer League regular season nearly complete, as no club has more than four matches remaining, the Marathon Football Club took a huge stride forward to claiming the top seed in the playoffs with a victory versus the current second-place squad, International Football Club, 4-3.
The one-goal win now gives the club from the Middle Keys an eight-point lead in the table with four matches left and, with International on a bye week this Sunday, Feb. 19, that means Marathon could all but secure that top spot with a victory on Sunday at 7 p.m. against a Southernmost Soccer Club that is in need of a victory after falling 3-1 to Revolution during Week 14 action.
That loss dropped Southernmost SC to the seventh position in the group, as Revolution moved ahead with the two-goal triumph, with Aspitante also now knotted in the standings with Southernmost after scoring a 3-0 victory versus Aguilas, which dropped a second-straight match by the same score, and now is just a point in front of Revolution.
Still with a chance to claim the second seed, Chapin topped Los Nicas, 3-1, and will open the action this Sunday at Mathew Gilleran Filed at 4 p.m. against Revolution, followed by Aguilas and Los Nicas taking the pitch at 5:30. Pinorelos and Aspirante will close out the night at 8:30.
Following the conclusion of Week 15, the FKSL will take a week off for the Stanley Cup that will be played on Saturday, and Sunday, Feb. 25-26 at the Truman Waterfront.