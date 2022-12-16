Henry Ramirez, right, looks to clear the ball for Team Agilas.
Revolutions’ Bern Sanon controls the ball and his opponent.
Itay Katz moves the ball baseline for Southernmost SC.
Southernmost SC’s Adriaan Hereijgers and International FC’s Mario Mendez battle for control of the ball.
Marathon FC’s Nicholas Roberts prepares to make a move on the ball during a match against Chapin.
WEEK 7 RESULTS Chapin 2, Marathon FC 2 Los Nicos 3, Pinoleros 2 Aguilas 3, Revolution 3 International FC 6, Southernmost SC 5
