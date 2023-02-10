It was an opportunity for the clubs just below top-ranked Marathon FC in the Florida Keys Soccer League to make up some points, as the league leaders were without a match on Sunday, Feb. 5, during Week 13 action at Mathew Gilleran Field on the Truman Annex Waterfront. Neither second-ranked International FC or previously third-ranked Chapin could take advantage, both suffering losses to teams toward the bottom of the group.

In fact, Aspirante was unable to lift themselves out of the seven-spot in the grouping despite a 3-0 victory on a pair of scores by Fernando Christopher and one by Mario Lopez versus Chapin, who fell a spot to fourth after Aguilas garnered a 4-1 triumph, on a hat trick by William and an fourth score by Facundo, against Pinoleros had had its goal netted by Josh Aviles.

