It was an opportunity for the clubs just below top-ranked Marathon FC in the Florida Keys Soccer League to make up some points, as the league leaders were without a match on Sunday, Feb. 5, during Week 13 action at Mathew Gilleran Field on the Truman Annex Waterfront. Neither second-ranked International FC or previously third-ranked Chapin could take advantage, both suffering losses to teams toward the bottom of the group.
In fact, Aspirante was unable to lift themselves out of the seven-spot in the grouping despite a 3-0 victory on a pair of scores by Fernando Christopher and one by Mario Lopez versus Chapin, who fell a spot to fourth after Aguilas garnered a 4-1 triumph, on a hat trick by William and an fourth score by Facundo, against Pinoleros had had its goal netted by Josh Aviles.
It was the same for International FC, who could have moved two points back of Marathon for the league lead with a win, but could not get past Revolution, who despite a 2-1 victory remained locked into sixth in the table, just behind the Southernmost SC who remained on pace as Darwin Vanegas and Daniel Klestil both scored in a win against Los Nicas.
Revolution and Southernmost will both be looking to remain within striking distance of the league leaders, and one will, as they match up during Week 14 on Sunday, Feb. 12, at 5:30 p.m., following the contest between the top two squads in the league, Marathon FC and International FC at 4; Aspirante and Aguilas with take to the pitch at 7 and in the nightcap it will be Los Nicas and Chapin.