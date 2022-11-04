The Basilica School, Horace O’Bryant and Sugarloaf “A” teams all competed in the recent Key West High School Middle School Conch Cup volleyball tournament.

The competition was very close, and all teams recorded one victory and one loss, so the championship came down to matches won and lost. Basilica School came out on top with the best record, winning three matches and losing two, while HOB won two matches and lost three, and Sugarloaf won three but lost three in games: