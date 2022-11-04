The HOB Buccaneers were the top B team led by, from left, Coach Kim Giska, Riley Harnish, Anaiya Marius, Coach Tess McManus, Mayaa Makimaa, Gabby Pichardo, Mackenzie Snovell, Gianna Wardlow, Baerlynsa Berson, amd coach Hailye Reynolds.
TOP: The Basilica of St Mary’s won the A tournamnet, from left, Mary Searcy, Fabiola Rodriguez Vazquez, Uma Vogan, Sydney Robinson, Alyssandra Camargo, Summer Bailey and coach Clark Cascio.
The Basilica School, Horace O’Bryant and Sugarloaf “A” teams all competed in the recent Key West High School Middle School Conch Cup volleyball tournament.
The competition was very close, and all teams recorded one victory and one loss, so the championship came down to matches won and lost. Basilica School came out on top with the best record, winning three matches and losing two, while HOB won two matches and lost three, and Sugarloaf won three but lost three in games:
Against Sugarloaf, HOB took the first set, 26-24, but couldn’t hold on and lost the second, 22-25, and 9-15 to give Sugarloaf the victory. HOB then faced Basilica, which won 25-21, 25-17.
Basilica next met Sugarloaf, which came out on top, winning 25-17, 22-25, 12-15.
In the “B” team competition, Basilica had two teams, along with Sugarloaf and HOB, with HOB winning all of its matches.
Against Sugarloaf, Basilica 1 won 17-25, 25-9, 18-16, while HOB defeated Basilica 2, 25-14, 25-9. In the battle of Basilicas, Basilica 1 topped Basilica 2, 25-15, 25-14.
HOB went on to beat Sugarloaf, 25-19, 25-10, then Sugarloaf defeated Basilica 2, 25-15, 22-25, 15-12.
HOB won the final game against Basilica 1, 18-25,12-25.