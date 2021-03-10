For just the 10th time in the roughly 20 years of the Key West High wrestling program, and the second in as many seasons, the Conchs had a matsman reach the finals of the FHSAA State Championships at the Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee.
This time it was senior Max Ryan, in the 220-pound weight class, who won three in a row on Friday to have a shot on Saturday at the ultimate goal of joining two other Conchs, Ralph Major and Max Llama, who have accomplished the feat of being named a state champion and having their names raised to the rafter of Bobby Menendez Gymnasium.
“Max joins a pretty small fraternity of Key West High state finalists, so it’s a huge accomplishment,” said Key West coach Chaz Jimenez. “We’ve had some amazing wrestlers in these 20 years, so to have just 10 finalists just shows how big of an accomplishment it is.”
In order for Ryan to become the third state champion, he would have to take down Mason Arnold, of Carrollwood, who came into the match as a two-time state runner-up and was unbeaten in 40 matches this season.
“Watching [Arnold] wrestle, we knew he was beatable, he had some scares in the tournament before the finals,” said Key West High coach Chaz Jimenez. “We felt with Max being a bit bigger and taller, if we could get him on an underhook and take him off his offense, we could open the match like that. We didn’t want to wrestle in space with him, because he was too quick.”
The coach continued to explain the game plan was also to have Ryan’s size help gas out Arnold.
“We just wanted for Max to go out there and hang it all out, but the kid was tough and wrestled his best match of the tournament against Max,” said Jimenez. “He was a very experienced wrestler and probable pretty determined not to be a three-time state runner-up.”
The strategy did not work, as Arnold was able to finish his campaign unblemished with an 8-0 victory against Ryan, who would claim the runner-up hardware for the 220-pound weight class.
“You always want to win the state title, it’s my sixth or seventh time as a coach and we only have two titles,” said Jimenez, who himself is one of the 10 state finalists in Key West High program history. “It’s still an awesome feeling to get here and it doesn’t happen often.
“We knew we had a good shot to make it if he wrestled well, but it wasn’t easy, every match was tough,” the coach added. “There was no easy road. He didn’t wrestle his best the first day but still got the wins.”
The tournament opened for Ryan against Pharee Reed, of Lakewood, who was a region runner-up with his first loss of the season coming in the region finals the week before to Arnold. Ryan would send Reed to a second straight defeat with a 3-1 decision.
“I felt Max wrestled really conservative in that match,” said Jimenez.
Up next was Ferdinand Beach’s Kolby Kidd, who entered as a region champion at 35-1 on the season, and Ryan pulled out an 8-7 victory in the quarterfinals.
“Max really dominated that match, but Max got a little freaked out at some points and made some major mistakes and gave him five points on penalties an stupid mistakes,” said Jimenez.
That still sent Ryan in the second day unbeaten, but with Jensen Beach’s Andrew Burnette, who had just finished as region runner-up ahead of Ryan the week prior and had pinned him earlier in the season, due up in the semifinals.
“The kid was making claims on social media he was going to make it to the finals and who he would be wrestling in the finals, kind of discounting Max, so we used that as motivation,” said Jimenez.
Ryan was behind 1-0 entering the third when Burnette chose the down position, but Jimenez stated he felt his wrestler was controlling the match.
“Max was just a bigger and stronger kid and in the third period, where he pinned Max last time in a flurry, so we were wondering if we should just let him up and let Max go for a takedown for the win,” said Jimenez.
They decided to have Ryan keep him down, but that would be reversed for a 3-0 advantage.
“At that point we were worried; I looked at (assistant coach) Perdo (Lara) and told him that if he loses it, it’s all our fault,” said Jimenez. “During a stoppage, we told Max he had to dig deep and he had to have the mindset he was going to have to do anything in would possibly take to win.”
At that point, Jimenez stated he “saw it in his eyes,” that Ryan was not going to lose. With 45 seconds left in the match, a second stall point was awarded to Ryan to even the score at 2, before Ryan got to his feet for a 3-2 lead. A scramble ensued and Ryan was able to take him down with a single leg sweep for the pin.
“That was one of the best matches, for me as a coach, and will be one that will stand out forever in the memory book,” said Jimenez. “Pedro and I were just going crazy celebrating.”
From that point, it was roughly a five-hour wait for Ryan until his championship round, which was the next to last contended in the two-day tournament.
When it was finally his turn, Jimenez conveyed that Ryan looked confident.
“He didn’t look timid, the kid he was facing was just a solid wrestler and ranked No. 1 in 220 from beginning to end of the season,” said Jimenez. “Max wrestled him tough, can’t say anything about his performance, just sometimes you are beaten by a better opponent. But what Max accomplished was impressive.”
That includes 115 career wins for Ryan.
“He’s going to be in the tops of a lot of our records and you can’t say enough, two years in the row having a state finalist,” said Jimenez, noting last year Patrick Barnett was a finalist in the heavyweight division. “That’s a huge accomplishment.”
It was Ryan’s second straight trip to the state championships, last year going out with two straight losses, much like his teammates Zach Lewicki and River Cunto-Lyda did in their first experience as state qualifiers, as well as Coral Shores' Vince Biondoletti, who was making his second trip to the state finals.
“It’s always tough the first time you go to that state tournament, especially when you wrestle a region champ in that first match,” said Jimenez, which was the situation for both Lewicki and Cutino-Luda. "In Zach’s opening match he actually scored more points on him than the eventual state champion did. I felt as if Zach opened up earlier he had a good shot at winning. It’s something to learn from and as a junior it’s something we can teach on. It’s still a big accomplishment to be a qualifier even though I still felt both he and River were good enough to place.”
That now leaves them in the same position as Ryan a year prior, which serves as motivation to make a return trip to the state championships where they could potentially become the 11th and 12th finalists, and counting, in school history.
“The kid River beat from Somerset this year ended up being the state runner-up and the kid from Mater Lakes, who River had on his back the week before and has wrestled tough this year, was the state champ,” said Jimenez. “So River is right there and now that they both saw who placed, they know they are right there also, just like Max figured out last year.”