The return to the cage has taken a bit longer than expected, but after waiting more than three years, Mile Zero Fight is set for its ninth edition on Friday, Jan. 27, at the PAL Gymnasium on United Street behind City Hall.
“It’s been a little bit of a hike with the whole COVID thing, we wanted to make sure everything was settled with that, then I also was doing a lot of work with our second Key West PAL Gym location and another business venture, but now I’ve got those out of the way and I’m back onto the fights,” said MZF director Eddy Aguiar.
The fights are a fund-raising event for the Key West PAL Gym, with all proceeds returning to the youth, and Aguiar pointed out nearly all the tickets have been sold, with standard seating only still available, and he expects it to be sold out by the start of the first bout.
“Until those seats are filled on the outside of the cage, I’m going to be stressed out because we have a lot of people and businesses sponsoring this event,” said Aguiar. “The tricky aspect of an event is the fighters and it can be a lot of stress to put on a good show, so it’s pressure.”
As he has learned in the previous eight editions, it’s not an easy road to put on a card. In fact, when Aguiar started booking the event he had 36 bouts lined up, which has now dwindled to 12 set to weigh-in, but he is expecting a few of those to be cut in the coming days to where they will be putting on eight or nine fights that will include boxing, combat jujitsu, kickboxing and mixed martial arts.
As of Wednesday, Jan. 25, there were 10 boxers out of Key West set to weigh-in, including Uri Diaz, Milan Satek, Tommy Rowland, Vojtech Ruzicka against Kin Annu, Sean Caggiano, with Brad Portlow versus Javier Arrington in a boxing between U.S. Coast Guard members, Jose Davila and Scott Diaz.
“That’s the most locals we’ve had yet,” said Aguiar.
Gates open at 7 p.m. at the PAL Gym, which was formerly the Glynn Archer School Gymnasium located at 1030 United St., with the first bout expected to ring the bell at 7:30 and the final fight before 10:30, according to Aguiar, who has been three years in the making of the ninth edition on MZF.
For information, visit http//:mzfmilezerofights.com.
“This really benefits the community,” said Aguiar. “Every one was dying for it, I was getting harassed for a while, tons of people wanted it back and now that it’s back, they’re super thirsty for it.”