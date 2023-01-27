The return to the cage has taken a bit longer than expected, but after waiting more than three years, Mile Zero Fight is set for its ninth edition on Friday, Jan. 27, at the PAL Gymnasium on United Street behind City Hall.

“It’s been a little bit of a hike with the whole COVID thing, we wanted to make sure everything was settled with that, then I also was doing a lot of work with our second Key West PAL Gym location and another business venture, but now I’ve got those out of the way and I’m back onto the fights,” said MZF director Eddy Aguiar.

