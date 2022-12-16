Shyla Figuera
Key West, sophomore, wrestling
Getting on the mats as part of the inaugural match for the Key West girls wrestling program on Saturday, Dec. 10, during the Bear Down Duals, Shyla turned in an impressive 4-1 mark. The Lady Conchs sophomore, who has previous experience wrestling with the boys team last year, not only claimed wins during the girls event, but also crossed over and earned the boys team a victory during a dual.
“When they had a girl close to a weight in the boys duals, we would wrestle them, and Shyla did really well in those matches,” said Key West coach Chaz Jimenez, adding he has high hopes for the Lady Conchs this season as they are adding a pair of experienced grapplers to the team who transferred into the school on Wednesday, Dec. 14. “Shyla has definitely improved, big time, from last year, so it was a fun day.”
Honorable Mention
Ralph Richie
Key West, junior, wrestling
Despite wrestling up a weight class in heavyweight, Ralph once again turned in a strong performance with a 5-0 record at the Bear Down Dual to bring this mark on the season to 9-1.
Dost Bakhtiyorov
Key West, sophomore, wrestling
Dost was perfect during the weekend in five matches during the Bear Down Duals, which helped lead his Conchs squad to a third-place finish and 4-1 mark during the tournament at Mater Lakes.
Kevon Mills
Key West, senior, basketball
Kevon was a major factor in the Conchs’ first victory of the season as he not only scored 11 points but also picked off six steals and four rebounds. That followed a seven-point, five-rebound performance against Westminster Christian.
Watson Cherry
Key West, senior, basketball
In back-to-back nights, Watson had a pair of strong performances, first scoring 10 points and collecting seven rebounds against University School, and then following with a 11 points and seven rebounds against Westminster Christian.
Daeshawn Holmes
Marathon, freshman, basketball
Daeshawn had a double-double in back-to-back games with doing it in a different way against Key West with 10 rebounds and 10 then in the next contest, a win against Archimedean, with 10 points, 10 rebounds to go along with three blocks.
Jonathan Gvili
Key West, senior, soccer
Jonathan scored the game-winning goal for Key West against Coral Reef while playing a major role in controlling the midfield throughout the match to help bring his Conchs team to a 6-1-1 record on the season.
Rain Banks
Marathon, junior, soccer
During an 8-0 victory against Cushman, which gave the Lady ‘Fins more than the previous three campaigns combined, Rain netted a hat trick in the convincing win.
Henry Herrera
Marathon, senior, soccer
Henry played a major role in the Dolphins’ 8-0 victory against Cushman, not only burying a pair of scores but also setting up another goal.
Abrianna Marshall
Marathon, senior, basketball
Despite taking on top competition, Abrianna still managed to score in double-figure in all three of her team’s games this week with 11 points against Somerset South Homestead, 10 points against Gulliver Marshall and 23 to beat Key West.
Elana Eubank
Marathon, senior, basketball
Elana did not let the likes of state powerhouse Gulliver Prep slow her down as she scored 11 points in a losing effort, which followed an 18-point output in a win against Key West.
Brooke Mandozzi
Coral Shores, junior, basketball
In a decisive win against Keys Gates, 55-5, Brooke netted 14 points, to go along with nine rebounds and three steals, while also in a winning effort versus Florida Christian she score 18 points, with eight rebounds and four steals.
Isaac Holmes
Coral Shores, junior, basketball
Isaac averaged 18.5 points per game with a 51.6 field goal percentage, 10.5 rebounds per game, three steals, and three assists during a pair of wins for the Hurricanes against Palm Glades Prep and MAST Academy.