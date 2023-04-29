In a final tuneup for those making the trip to the 2023 Special Olympic State Summer Games, and those still looking to develop its program, the 2023 Monroe County Unified Championship Schools Soccer Games were held on Saturday, April 23, at Big Pine Park.
The action concluded with the Horace O’Bryant juniors defeating the Key Largo School Tornados juniors, both of whom will be headed to the 2023 State Games, as well as the HOB Bucs Pee Wee Team, which are set for the trip North in May, topping Gerald Adams Dolphins Pee Wee Team, which been running its program as a developmental division in hopes of attending state games in the future.
The Unified Soccer Championship was opened with Leighann Lamont and Anthony Casuey, escorted by LETR officers from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Sheriff Rick Ramsey, bringing in the torch.
“Monroe County Parks and Recreation Director, John Allen and his crew provided the fields and all setup support for the games, Coral Shores Unified Partners and student volunteers supported the game on and off the field, as ball catchers, field runners, lunch servers and general support, the day was a true Unified Championship School event with involvement of all age groups and abilities,” said Monroe County Special Olympic’s Ruth Holland. “Thank you to Ocean Reef Community Foundation and Florida Keys Community Foundations for their generous grant awards that allow us to develop our programs, along with Lil’ Red Rooster for their donation, that helped us provide lunches from Jersey Mike’s for all players and volunteers.”
Now it’s off to the state games, from May 18-21 at the ESPN World Wide of Sports in Orlando, during which Monroe County will be represented in bocce, track, cycle and cheerleading, along with soccer.
In bocce, Felicia Font and Ken Ayers from the Key West Community team will play in Traditional Doubles, while Unified Doubles teams include Anthony Causey and Leighann Lamont of Gerald Adams Elementary, Stash Jackowski Key West High and Zacahry Dervil of HOB, Luke and Emma Grissinger from Sugarloaf School, Ian Ward and Madison Lint from Treasure Village Montessori and Ryan Bridger and Sawyer Hill from HOB. Monroe County cyclists are Hayden Fenney, Ray Merono, and Michael Neri. Treasure Village Montessori has track athletes Liam Bursa, Nova Burson, Dominick Jimenez, Brody Lint, John Oughton, Mercer Zabransky and Alex Burson, while the junior Bucs will play Level 3 in soccer as well in Pee Wee Division while the junior Tornados will be at Level 4.