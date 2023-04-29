In a final tuneup for those making the trip to the 2023 Special Olympic State Summer Games, and those still looking to develop its program, the 2023 Monroe County Unified Championship Schools Soccer Games were held on Saturday, April 23, at Big Pine Park.

The action concluded with the Horace O’Bryant juniors defeating the Key Largo School Tornados juniors, both of whom will be headed to the 2023 State Games, as well as the HOB Bucs Pee Wee Team, which are set for the trip North in May, topping Gerald Adams Dolphins Pee Wee Team, which been running its program as a developmental division in hopes of attending state games in the future.

