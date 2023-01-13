The Jolly’s Liquor Store Morays took sole possession of the top spot in the Men’s Over-35 League standings with a victory and loss by the Breakfast Club Too Jaibas on Friday, Jan. 6, at the DeWitt Roberts Softball Field.
The Morays (6-2) hold a one-game edge over the Jaibas (5-3), but that could all change on Friday, Jan. 13, when the teams meet in the 7 p.m. contest.
Slated for the 8:30 p.m. timeslot, the Tommy Tiles FKWT Roncos (4-4) take on Harpoon Harry’s Snappers (1-7).
TOMMY TILES FKWT
RONCOS 27,
BREAKFAST CLUB TOO
JAIBAS 16
The Jaibas leaped out to a 10-2 first inning advantage, but the Roncos reeled off nine in the second and nine more in the top of five for the comeback victory.
Michael Balbuena went yard, doubled and singled three times for five RBI and Tommy Lapp was 5-for-5 to power the Roncos. Jorge Martinez roped a pair of two-baggers and singled, Darnell Henderson slashed three hits, Devin Butler and Kenny Dispenza singled two times apiece and with a base knock was David Flynn.
The Jaibas’ Bobby Lopez tripled, doubled and singled twice and Troy Curry slugged three doubles and a base hit. Ronnie Presley thumped a pair of triples and a two-bagger, Tom Haas and Chevy Echevarria singled three times each, Nick Hogen tripled and doubled, Marty Gregurich doubled and singled, with a pair of hits was John Hornyak and Stu Lilly singled.
JOLLY’S LIQUOR STORE MORAYS 22,
HARPOON HARRY’S SNAPPERS 10
The Morays led from start to finish with a 26-hit barrage paced by Harry Milliken (triple), Ben Blattenberger (double) and Dylan Kibler as the tres amigos slapped four hits apiece.
J.C. Ramirez singled three times, Chad Rodriguez homered in-the-park and singled, Dave Matea homered out of the park and singled and with two hits each were Ronnie Presley, Troy Curry and Nick Hogen.
Snappers’ Alexey Vergas went 4-for-4 with a home run, double and five RBI. Tony Alfonso and Alain Pedcioso each doubled and singled, Junior Guieb and Jose Santiago nailed two hits apiece as Alex Torres, Chi Chi Rodriguez, Joal Rivero and Eddie Tornac each stroked a base hit.