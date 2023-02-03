The International Women’s Flag Football Association is more than just a sports organization, according to founder and president Diane Beruldsen, and that is clearly evident every year during the Kelly McGillis Classic hosted in Key West.

Part of that tradition during the annual event — which held its 31st edition starting Jan. 24 with the on-field action taking place Jan. 27-29 at the Wickers Sports Complex — is the next generation of young woman getting their turn on the gridiron and that was no different this season as 16 girls and juniors squads were geared up for action.

