Marathon Juniors’ Elena Eubank gets off a pass during the 31st annual Kelly McGillis Classic on Sunday, Jan. 29, at the Wickers Sports Complex. The Lady ’Finssophomore has dominated in two sports this past week also collecting a doible-double on the hardwood.
LEFT: HOB’s Tsnailove Joseph pulls the flag as she is aided by teammates Yannesie Corrales, bottom of pile, and Jayonna Ruiz, left, for the tackle of Marathon’s Daisy Williams during the 31st annual Kelly McGillis Classic on Sunday, Jan. 29, at the Wickers Sports Complex. Marathon would go on to win the Juniors title.
The International Women’s Flag Football Association is more than just a sports organization, according to founder and president Diane Beruldsen, and that is clearly evident every year during the Kelly McGillis Classic hosted in Key West.
Part of that tradition during the annual event — which held its 31st edition starting Jan. 24 with the on-field action taking place Jan. 27-29 at the Wickers Sports Complex — is the next generation of young woman getting their turn on the gridiron and that was no different this season as 16 girls and juniors squads were geared up for action.
“We want these girls to become leaders and this is a way to help build their confidence,” said Beruldsen. “Some of out athletes can’t catch, are not the fastest, but we put them in the game so they can have fun and get that experience.”
The experience for the girls, and women alike, goes with the games as it it always a week’s worth of activities, including halftime games such as piggy back races with their parents, a Messi Burger-eating contest during girls night out that featured a trolly ride for the younger athlete and pool games for the teenagers at Shooters on Saturday.
“I had about 25 to 30 parents with their daughters on their back running down the field,” said Beruldsen. “At the award ceremony, we told the dads, ‘we love you, but we want the moms coaching. We want the girls to see their mothers as leaders because we are trying to do something completely different. I think a few parents got the message and if we continue with moms coaching their daughters we have something good there.”
The 31st edition of the Classic also had a women’s speaker series that featured three women from Afghanistan talking about life in their home country and the change after immigrating, as well as women from Jamaica, Sweden, Honduras and El Salvador.
“People were crying,” Beruldsen said about the speaker series. “We are still also doing a fundraiser for the Afghans because we have 33 more women we want to get out of Afghanistan to Mexico where they have asylum. We have a car wash on Saturday to help get airline tickets.”
By the end of the week, Beruldsen explained she is hoping having strong female role models on the football field will help the girls become better citizens for the future.
“We want them to be compassionate, we want them to contribute to the community, we want them to have fun and also understand the elements of the game and a number on a scoreboard should not define if you have fun and if you’re a winner or loser,” said Beruldsen. “Yes, all the games were great but more importantly, all the girls made new friends.”
The competitiveness was still there once all the women stepped onto the field, as expected from an international tournament, during which Guatemala made its women’s flag football debut in Key West, and Beruldsen pointed out that they were impressed with the toughness and cleanness of the American players. Classic regular, Blue Wave won the Upper Women’s Division defeating the Dolphins, from Rhode Island, while Honduras took first place in the lower division, to complete a year where they finished as the No. 1-ranked team in the IWFFA for 2022. The rankings are based on how many tournaments the teams participate in and placings in each, while the Blue Wave were No. 2 in the world.
“None of the teams wanted to play in the upper division, so we had one division and then seeded them after the three pool games,” said Beruldsen, noting Morocco had to bow out of the tournament due to injuries after the first contest. “Also, we used to always have Rhode Island teams here in the early days of the tournament and they are back to stay now.”
Beruldsen also acclaimed that this year she felt there was a much higher-skill level played in the girls and juniors games.
“I’m very proud of the mom coaches, because a lot of them knew nothing about coaching football but they still got out there on the field and were leading the girls,” said Beruldsen. “They now have more of an understanding of the sport and that’s just great.”
The tournament also included a mixed junior team, made up of six local girls along with six from the West Express out of Miami.
“They are the No. 5 team in 5-on-5 in the nation and they could throw the ball,” Beruldsen said about West Express. “It was just a different style for them, but we want to stay 8-on-8.”
The Mixed Juniors would reach the final but were defeated 13-7 in the finals against the Marathon Juniors, who will likely make the move to the women’s division next year. Marathon made it a clean sweep as they also won the girls division, beating Gerald Adams in its championship matchup, but in the end, for Beruldsen, it was about more than a game.
“We take brand new athletes every year and look to teach them the game, but they don’t really learn until they get into the games,” said Beruldsen. “When I ask them at the beginning of the practice if they’d rather win by 100 or lose by a point and most will say win by a lot at the beginning, but by the end most of them, once they understand that importance of a sportsmanship and camaraderie, say they’d rather lose by a point because of the challenge and the experience.”