The Monroe County relay team, from top to bottom, Christian Harnish, Michael Neri and Kai Simsic-Swanson, raise hands in victory after winning gold in the inaugural race for the event at the 2022 Florida State SUP Games.
Amanda Kirkman is all smiles as she waits for her 100-meter race at the State SUP Games.
Photos provided
Jennifer Averette was second in charge as the Athlete Assistant Technical Director.
Kai Simsic-Swanson sprints toward the finish line during her Level 3 race, where she would take second place.
Michael Neri is focused on his footing as he comes in with a fourth-place finish against some of the best SUP paddlers in the nation in the Level 1 race.
Vincent Janecka looks to complete his Level 4 race at the State Games.
Christian Harnish paddles his way to a first-place finish in the Level 2 race at the Florida State SUP Games on Saturday, Aug. 20, in Sarasota.
Photos provided
Christian Harnish stands with his gold medal.
The relay team, from left, of Kai Simsic-Swanson, Christian Harnish and Michael Neri celebrate their victory.
Michael Neri, left, and Kai Simsic-Swanson prepare to race.
Christian Harnish maneuvers around a buoy en route to victory in his Level 2 race.
Ruth Coleman cools down Christian Harnish after his race.
For three years, the athletes from Monroe County have had to wait ... and wait ... and wait for the return of the Special Florida State Stand Up Paddle Games to restart, after COVID and inclement weather have canceled the event every season since 2019.
That long hiatus came to an end Aug. 19-20 as 140 athletes, including five from Monroe County, made their triumphant return to the water for the 2022 Games at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota.
“It was super sweet for Monroe as we are one of the two counties that started the sport of SUP,” said Ruth Coleman, who was the first coach of the first Monroe County SUP squad, and for the 2022 games was the Head Staging Official for Lead Up/Relays. “The first state game in 2015 included approximately 40 athletes, so we are proud to be part of this growth in the sport of SUP.”
Opening ceremonies and the preliminary race to determine times for divisions was held on Friday, Aug. 19, setting the stage for the Monroe paddlers to claim a trio of first, two second and one fourth-place finishes.
Fresh off a berth in the 2002 USA Games, where he placed second in June, Christian Harnish, a student at The College of the Florida Keys and a KWHS alumni, was ready to show the states his skills by placing first in his 3,200-yard Level 2 race, clocking a time of 38 minutes and 50 seconds, while joining him atop the podium was Monroe County teammate Amanda Kirkman, from the MARC Program, with first place in her 100-yard Lead Up Race with a time of 4:60 seconds.
Adding to the collection of golds at the games was the traditional relay team of Michael Neri, Kai Simcic Swanton and Harnish, whose time of 5:10 was the fastest in the 200-yard distance. It was the first year that relays were introduced into the State Games.
Like Harnish, who collected two golds at the Games, Simcic-Swanton, from the MARC Program, also came home with two medals around her neck, taking second place in her 1,600-yard Level 3 race with a time of 15:28 in her first state level experience, while Neri, from the MARC Program, placed fourth in the 4,200-yard Level 1 event that included the top male paddlers in the United States. Neri finished in 46:50.
Nearly adding to the gold medal count for Monroe County, Vincent Janecka, from the Key West High TIES Program, was just one second behind the winner of the 800-yard Level 4 race and garnered a silver for his second-place finish.
Monroe County was also honored to have Special Olympics Florida include coach Heather Gaines as a water official, Coleman as the Head Staging Official for Lead Up/Relays, volunteer Chuck Coleman as the water safety boat captain, and Jennifer Averette as Athlete Assistant Technical Director, who was second in command for running the event. The team was also supported by volunteers Dee Dee Harnish, James Janecka and Mardee Rath-Eamilao, who traveled for the two-day event.
Despite the State Games being the pinnacle of the year for the Monroe County paddlers, finally after three years getting the opportunity to return to the event, the SUP season is still not complete as Neri, Harnish and partner Terry Sullivan will each paddle a leg as a relay in the 25th annual Key West Paddle Classic on Oct. 1, with several other athletes handing out medals at the finish line.