For three years, the athletes from Monroe County have had to wait ... and wait ... and wait for the return of the Special Florida State Stand Up Paddle Games to restart, after COVID and inclement weather have canceled the event every season since 2019.

That long hiatus came to an end Aug. 19-20 as 140 athletes, including five from Monroe County, made their triumphant return to the water for the 2022 Games at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota.

