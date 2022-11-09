Class 1, the biggest and fastest on the water this week, seems to finally be coming together heading into Key West, with six boats registered as of Monday, Nov. 7, for the 41st World Championships, hosted by RWO. Due to this a massive move, as the class has grown in size during what originally was scheduled as a eight-race season, the American Power Boat Association (APBA) made also adjusted how it is dealing with the Class 1 points during the three Key West race on Wednesday, Nov. 9, Friday, Nov. 11, and Sunday, Nov. 13.

Originally, the final three races of the APBA Class 1 National Championship schedule were the trio in Key West this week, however, due to the fact the fleet grew midseason, meaning those new team had no chance at winning the title, the national season was cut to five races with Clearwater being declared the season finale and the UIM Class 1 World Championship being given to Huski Racing.