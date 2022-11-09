Class 1, the biggest and fastest on the water this week, seems to finally be coming together heading into Key West, with six boats registered as of Monday, Nov. 7, for the 41st World Championships, hosted by RWO. Due to this a massive move, as the class has grown in size during what originally was scheduled as a eight-race season, the American Power Boat Association (APBA) made also adjusted how it is dealing with the Class 1 points during the three Key West race on Wednesday, Nov. 9, Friday, Nov. 11, and Sunday, Nov. 13.
Originally, the final three races of the APBA Class 1 National Championship schedule were the trio in Key West this week, however, due to the fact the fleet grew midseason, meaning those new team had no chance at winning the title, the national season was cut to five races with Clearwater being declared the season finale and the UIM Class 1 World Championship being given to Huski Racing.
Key West will now hold its own Race World Offshore Class 1 World Championship, with the winner being decided after the three races this week. According to APBA officials, the change was done so all teams could go all out and “really race for something,” as a team like Huski Racing may have taken it easy on the equipment so they could coast to a championship.
The APBA is now hoping the changes should make for an extremely exciting three races during the world championship for the Class 1 entries — df Young, with Marc Granet and Rich Wyatt at the helm, Good Boy Vodka XInsurance, with Miles Jennings and Alex Pratt on board, JBS Racing, with Jeff Stevenson and Michael Stancombe on the throttle and wheel, Team Defalco, led by Michael Delfaco and Chris Hanley, and Huski with nationa champs Travis Pastrana and Steve Curtis — and fans alike. Class 1 will be the second race of the day at 12:30 p.m., running alongside the two-boat Extreme class.