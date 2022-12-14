Mississippi St Mississippi Football

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach

 Rogelio V. Solis

In 1996, an offensive coordinator at Valdosta State applied for the open head coaching position at Key West High School, but the committee considered the coach overqualified.

The question remains if the Conchs had named Mike Leach as their coach then, would the nation have ever been introduced to the “Air Raid,” which impacted the way not only college offense studies offensive game plans, but also now at the high school and NFL level.