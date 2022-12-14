In 1996, an offensive coordinator at Valdosta State applied for the open head coaching position at Key West High School, but the committee considered the coach overqualified.
The question remains if the Conchs had named Mike Leach as their coach then, would the nation have ever been introduced to the “Air Raid,” which impacted the way not only college offense studies offensive game plans, but also now at the high school and NFL level.
Leach instead settled for becoming a head coach of three Power 5 college programs, Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State, turning each into winners, all the while keeping a home in Key West.
During the 2022-23 campaign, with Mississippi State, Leach had the Bulldogs ranked 22nd in the nation with the ReliaQuest Bowl waiting on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, against Illinois at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.
In his third season as head coach at Mississippi State, Leach fell ill Sunday at his home in Starkville, Mississippi. He was treated at a local hospital before being airlifted to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, about 120 miles away, where he later died following complications from a heart condition. He was 61.
He had fought through a bout with pneumonia late in the season, coughing uncontrollably at times during news conferences, but seemed to be improving, according to those who worked with him. News of him falling gravely ill swept through college football the past few days and left many who knew him stunned, hoping and praying for Leach’s recovery under grim circumstances.
“Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather. He was able to participate in organ donation at UMMC as a final act of charity,” the family said in a statement issued by Mississippi State. “We are supported and uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world. Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father’s life.”
In 21 seasons as a head coach, he went 158-107 during which six of the 20 best passing seasons in major college football history were by quarterbacks who played for Leach, including four of the top six. Calling plays from a folded piece of paper smaller than an index card, Leach turned passers such as B.J. Symons (448.7 yards per game), Graham Harrell (438.8), Connor Halliday (430.3) and Anthony Gordon (429.2) into record-setters and Heisman Trophy contenders.
“You have to make choices and limit what you’re going to teach and what you’re going to do. That’s the hard part,” Leach told the AP about the Air Raid’s economical playbook, who would also have his opportunity to coach with the Conchs, assisting Jerry Hughes in 2009 between his stints with Texas Tech and Washington State.
In 2018, Washington State went 11-2, setting a school record for victories, and was ranked as high as No. 7 in the country. Leach moved to the Southeastern Conference in 2020, taking over at Mississippi State. After years of questions about whether Leach’s spread offense could be successful in the nation’s most talented football conference, the Bulldogs set an SEC record for yards passing in his very first game against defending national champion LSU.
His final game was a 24-22 victory in the Egg Bowl against Ole Miss, Leach’s first in three seasons in the series.
“The better we get, the more we’ll be able to hoist trophies,” Leach told reporters after the game. “If that’s all it takes, I’m going to invent a trophy for every game so they can try to hoist something up.”
But it was not his pass-happy offense that Leach was known for as he had wide-ranging interests — he wrote a book about Native American leader Geronimo, had a passion for pirates and taught a class about insurgent warfare — and rambling, off-the-cuff news conferences.
“Mike’s keen intellect and unvarnished candor made him one of the nation’s true coaching legends,” Mississippi State President Mark Keenum said. “His passing brings great sadness to our university, to the Southeastern Conference, and to all who loved college football. I will miss Mike’s profound curiosity, his honesty, and his wide-open approach to pursuing excellence in all things.”
An interview with Leach was as likely to veer off into politics, wedding planning or hypothetical mascot fights as it was to stick to football. He considered Donald Trump a friend before the billionaire businessman ran for president and then campaigned for him in 2016.
He traveled all over the world and his curiosity knew no bounds. He most appreciated those who stepped outside of their expertise.
“One of the biggest things I admire about Michael Jordan, he got condemned a lot for playing baseball. I completely admired that,” Leach told The Associated Press last spring. “I mean, you’re gonna be dead in 100 years anyway. You’ve mastered basketball and you’re gonna go try to master something else, and stick your neck out and you’re not afraid to do it, and know that a lot of people are gonna be watching you while you do it. I thought it was awesome.”
He and his wife, Sharon, bought a home in Key West, after his time with Texas Tech, where he spent time not just riding his bike around town but fulfilling a long-time dream of coaching the Conchs as an assistant to then head-coach Jerry Hughes during the 2009-2010 campaign. Despite moving to the opposite coast to coach at Washington State, Leach never gave up the house in the Southernmost Continental U.S. city.