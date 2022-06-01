Eight-thousand, six-hundred yards or the equivalent of 86 football fields.
That will be the total distance, combined, Andrew Diaz and Christian Harnish will paddle as part of Team Florida during the 2022 Special Olympic USA Games, which will be held June 4-11 in Orlando, but the memories will span their lifetime as they will represent Monroe County for just the second time on the national level.
Special Olympics Florida is sending 20 athletes and five coaches to compete in the sport of Stand-up Paddle, which includes not only Diaz and Harnish but also coach Ruth Finch Coleman. This will be the second USA Games for Coleman, who also was in attendance when Jennifer Averette made the Monroe County debut in 2017 in Seattle. This time she will have a much bigger role.
“As the host state, Special Olympics Florida is so excited,” said Coleman.
Monroe County will also be represented on the Games Committee, as Averette will be an Athlete Technical Director, making a major shift from the athletic to coaching side of the games, while Heather Gaines is a Games Official.
Joined by a contingent of volunteers attending the games from the Keys — Kai Simcic Swanton, Linnea Edwards, Pat Hart, Mardee Rath-Eamilo and Erin Stover Stickman — Harnish and Diaz will depart Key West on Thursday, June 2, to attend a send-off ceremony at the DRV Pink Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, then ride a bus to join Team Florida at Disney Resorts Hotel, where they will be housed for the games.
There are four levels of SUP competition at the USA Games — which will have the opening ceremonies televised on ABC on June 5 — ranging in distances from 800 yards to 4,800 yards, with Diaz part of the Level 1, 4,800-yard event, and Harnish racing at Level 2, which will travel 3,800 yards, all the while making memories that will last a lifetime, starting with the local send-off on Wednesday, June 1, following their final practice at Higgs Beach at 6:30 p.m.