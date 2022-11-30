For the first time in his professional mixed martial arts career, Roman Faraldo was forced to go to the scorecard.

Faraldo wins.jpg

Faraldo

Coming into his match against Levan Chokheli at Bellator 288, Faraldo was 8-0 with eight knockouts, which had propelled the Key West native to be ranked No. 10 in the Welterweight Division. His highlight reel knockouts had earned him a spot as the main card opener for Bellator 288, which was held on Friday, Nov. 18, at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. The explosive knockouts were also hard to miss by Chokheli, whose game plan to beat Faraldo was to grapple with the well-known striker.