For the first time in his professional mixed martial arts career, Roman Faraldo was forced to go to the scorecard.
Coming into his match against Levan Chokheli at Bellator 288, Faraldo was 8-0 with eight knockouts, which had propelled the Key West native to be ranked No. 10 in the Welterweight Division. His highlight reel knockouts had earned him a spot as the main card opener for Bellator 288, which was held on Friday, Nov. 18, at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. The explosive knockouts were also hard to miss by Chokheli, whose game plan to beat Faraldo was to grapple with the well-known striker.
“I was not ready for the wrestling I got from this guy,” Chokheli said about Faraldo after handing the Floridan his first loss by unanimous decision, 29-27. “I thought he was only a striker so he was hard to fully understand.”
During the course of three rounds, the two engaged in wild back-and-forth exchanges, with several momentum shifts, Chokheli winning the first and Faraldo the second, but the Conch was deducted a point by referee Rob Madrigal in the second round due to repeated fence grabs and did so without disrupting the action or compromising a position.
Having never seen the third round as a professional, with all Faraldo’s previous outings ending by nine minutes and nine seconds, Chokheli appeared to get the better of his opponent by Round 3, as he landed cleaner and grounded the undefeated Floridian to take the wind out of his sails and shut down any chance of a comeback.
“Technically, it was hard to understand him because all of his fights were first-round finishes,” Chokheli said about Faraldo. “At first I was undefeated too, with nine knockouts. I like fights with tough guys, and I was very happy to fight a guy inside the rankings, so I’m going to enjoy this.”