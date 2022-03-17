Highlight reel after highlight reel, Roman Faraldo has been building a reputation for himself in the mixed martial arts world, so much so the undefeated Key West native is well aware fans are tuning into his fights to “see something spectacular.”
“At the end of the day, it’s entertainment. I come out here to entertain my fans,” Faraldo said during his pre-fight interview for Bellator 276. “People want to see something extraordinary and, like you say, highlight — to put on highlight reels. That’s what I’m coming out here to do.”
Another clip can now be added to that reel, by only 44 seconds, as he guaranteed another fan-friendly bout and delivered with a knockout punch to Kelvin Rayford in the first round on Saturday, March 12, during Bellator 276 at Family Arena in St. Charles, Missouri.
“I was trying to move around a little bit and set up something big, but it is what it is and I got the finish,” Faraldo said during the post-fight interview. “I would have liked the fight to go a little longer and got a little more into it and landed, honestly, a cleaner shot. We landed (shots) at the same time, but mine was just right on the chin. I keep saying I have a God-given ability to put people to sleep and people are going to start waking up. This division better start recognizing who I am.”
While the knockout on Saturday may not have been as spectacular as the flying knee knockout that went viral from his previous fight, it was as stunning when Faraldo’s left jab sent Rayford to the mat, and he followed it up with a series of punches until the referee waved off the fight just 44 seconds into the match. It was Faraldo’s fastest finish yet on his resume, which have all come via knockouts.
“There’s definitely some pride to take from that,” Faraldo said as he broke down his rapid win over Rayford while also giving a shoutout to Key West while talking to media. “I can do that to anyone, I believe in my ability that much, I can do that to anybody in the world. I know if I touch you in the right spot, I’m going to put you down.”