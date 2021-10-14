Currently being rigged at Shaun Torrente Racing in Cape Coral, a new 32-foot Super Stock-class powerboat owned by FB Marine Group founder and managing partner Randy Sweers will be in the mix during the Race World Offshore/American Power Boat Association Offshore World Championships, set for Nov. 7-14 in Key West.
Sweers will throttle the all-carbon-fiber, canopied cat. Bryan Marquardt, of Beaumont, Texas, who shared the cockpit with Sweers during the 2018 Super Stock-class season, will be the team’s primary driver. Former Miss GEICO driver Marc Granet, who like his longtime friend Sweers lives in South Florida, will be the team’s alternate driver.
Sweers described the 32-footer as “basically the twin” of Torrente’s CMR Roofing and Construction-backed Doug Wright cat, which debuted — minus its current sponsor — during the abbreviated 2020 season. The boat is being set up with new Mercury Racing 300XS outboard engines.
“They’re also adding the harnesses and other rigging hardware we will need to accommodate Mercury Racing 300R outboards when we decide to change over,” said Sweers, a veteran offshore racer. “We’re also prepping a new tilt trailer for and a new tow rig.”
The team’s primary sponsor is Play Tradez, a new online investment portal launching Nov. 1 with the goals of being “the No. 1 financial teaching tool in America” and “bringing financial literacy into the mainstream,” according to its Facebook page. Additional backers include Key West-based SHX Realty Company, Lumbarton Offroad (Marquardt’s company), FB Marine Group and the popular Boat Boss Podcast hosted and produced by Kim Sweers.