After attending the Monroe County EOC Briefing at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, Race World Offshore decided to cancel all of the races on Wednesday, Nov. 9, “in an abundance of safety.”
“The National Weather Service has provided us with an update on Tropical Storm Nicole approaching the Florida Peninsula and Lower Keys,” RWO race director Rodrick Cox said in a press release. “They predicted sustained winds of 25 mph with gusts up to 35 and 40 mph with limited rainfall expectations in the lower Keys and Key West.”
The safety aspect extended beyond the racers expected to be in the powerboats this week, as the safety and animal spotting helicopters, would have been grounded with sustained winds as predicted as well as the use of the crane lowering the boats into the water from the Truman Waterfront, was also a concern due to the weather.
Based on the improving predictions of the National Weather Service beginning on Thursday, Nov. 10, and through the upcoming weekend, RWO is expecting to resume races on Friday, Nov. 11, and Sunday, Nov. 13. It is still undetermined if Friday’s races length will be extended after the Wednesday’s were canceled. In total, 60 teams across 11 classes are waiting to get on the water for the 41st annual World Championships in Key West.