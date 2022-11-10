After attending the Monroe County EOC Briefing at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, Race World Offshore decided to cancel all of the races on Wednesday, Nov. 9, “in an abundance of safety.”

“The National Weather Service has provided us with an update on Tropical Storm Nicole approaching the Florida Peninsula and Lower Keys,” RWO race director Rodrick Cox said in a press release. “They predicted sustained winds of 25 mph with gusts up to 35 and 40 mph with limited rainfall expectations in the lower Keys and Key West.”