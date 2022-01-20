EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Ran Carthon, one of five former Key West High graduates to have played in the NFL, became the eighth candidate to interview for the New York Giants’ vacant general manager position.
Carthon spoke with president John Mara, chairman Steve Tisch and senior vice president of player personnel Chris Mara on Monday by videoconference. The initial interviews with candidates are being conducted remotely.
Carthon, 40, is completing his first season as the San Francisco 49ers’ director of player personnel after serving four seasons as the club’s director of pro personnel. In his role, Carthon managed the pro scouting department in evaluating players among professional leagues while continuing his duties of advance scouting the 49ers’ upcoming opponents. In addition, he prepares the club for acquisitions through free agency, trades and the daily waiver wire.
Carthon joined the 49ers after spending five seasons (2012-16) as the director of pro personnel for the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams. Prior to that, he was a pro scout for the Atlanta Falcons from 2008-11.
In 2013 and 2018, Carthon was selected to participate in the NFL Career Development Symposium at the Wharton School of Business in Philadelphia.
Carthon played three seasons for the Indianapolis Colts. A running back, he joined the team as an undrafted rookie in 2004 and saw his first action the following year. Carthon played in nine career games through the 2006 season.
Carthon was a standout back at the University of Florida (1999-2003), where he competed in five bowl games and was part of the Gators 2000 SEC championship team.
His father, Maurice, played fullback for the Giants from 1986-91 and was a member of the teams that won Super Bowls XXI and XXV. An outstanding blocker, Maurice Carthon also rushed for 950 yards and caught 90 passes in a career that ended with the Indianapolis Colts in 1992. He also held coaching positions with the New England Patriots, New York Jets, Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs.