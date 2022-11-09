This season’s Super Stock class has been one to remember for the Jackhammer team’s throttleman Ricky Maldonaldo and driver Resse Langheim.
With three wins on the year and having all but locked up the American Power Boat Association national championship, leading by 200 points entering the season finale during the RWO World Championship on Wednesday, Nov. 9, to say they have all the momentum heading into Key West would be an understatement.
“We have been improving the boat and ourselves,” said Maldonaldo also crediting the team’s improvements within as a whole while using advice from the Victory team (Dubai), mainly Lucciano Barbati, Andre Copsey, and Arif Al Zafeen. “We have learned a lot of race craft and simply how to put the race together and be there in the battle at the end. Our communication in the cockpit has gone to a near perfect level, and also our spotters have become the best in the business.”
This world championship in Key West means a little more to the Jackhammer team than most races. Maldonaldo called Key West his favorite place to come too, as he has nicknamed it “The Race.” More importantly however, Jackhammer was just nine points shy of winning the world championship last year, just losing to Performance Boat Center. Maldonaldo made it clear, however, without that gut-wrenching loss, they wouldn’t be “who they are today” as a team.
The team’s throttleman added that winning Key West “is everything to them” which shows how much it means to win in Key West for these teams, especially after being so close just a year prior. Now they just need to answer the question that has loomed for many years and the one that every team has tried to find the answer to is, “just what exactly is the key to winning in Key West?”
Langheim and Maldonaldo will find out if they have that answer this week, as they will be competing in the 13-team Super Stock class during the 1:30 p.m. starts, the likely most competitive of the races during the World Championships, against the reigning champion and perennial world champion Performance Boat Center, with the veteran team of Myric Coil and Rusty Williams in the cock pit, LPC Racing’s Loren Peters and Anthony Smith, Team Allen Lawn Care, with Cody McDowell and Billy Allen at the helm, Randy Swears and Bryan Marquardt guiding Play Tradez around the course, Gary Ballough and Cole Leibel in the Big east construction, Grant Bruggeman and Daren Kittredge in the Northwing and Key West native Ryan Beckely along with Chris Hopgood in the Celsius — all those team having previous experience in Key West.
Although there may not be one specific answer Maldonaldo believes, “To win Key West you need to have more than the perfect setup, the boat has to be fast on both straights and in any kind of water conditions. You need to have very fast corner entry and corner exit speed as well as luck, sadly luck plays a big role here.”