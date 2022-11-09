jackhammer

The Jackhammer team, Ricky Maldonado, left, and Reese Langheim stand in front of the S-1 boat that leads the Super Stock class in the APBA National Championship hunt.

 GRAYSON ACEVEDO/Special to the CItizen

This season’s Super Stock class has been one to remember for the Jackhammer team’s throttleman Ricky Maldonaldo and driver Resse Langheim.

With three wins on the year and having all but locked up the American Power Boat Association national championship, leading by 200 points entering the season finale during the RWO World Championship on Wednesday, Nov. 9, to say they have all the momentum heading into Key West would be an understatement.