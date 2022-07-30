With a single strike of inspiration, everything changed for Roman Faraldo.
"You heard about stories all the time of a very talented individual who picks up the game at a more mature age and it just clicks," said the 29-year-old Conch who, in three years, has taken the mixed martial arts world by storm with every stunning knockout he orchestrates — continuing to prove dreams are real, no matter how old.
"I never cared about percentages, I had a belief in myself that I could do this, that I could be a world champion, and I see that vision," said Faraldo. "I haven't accomplished it yet, but I'm on the quest and journey, and every second up to this point, I haven't cared about everyone else's opinions, I had a vision and believed I could do it."
It was a vision, despite having a mother who herself is a black belt in karate, Faraldo never came upon until he was a 19-year-old college freshman in Tallahassee and even at that point it was by chance. He wrestleD for the Conchs in high school, never very seriously, while also growing up as most Conchs do, playing every sport from baseball to golf, football to soccer, basketball to hockey.
"I was a young kid, still trying to figure myself out," said Faraldo. "I played everything as a kid, I loved competing, but it's funny, I always ended up in fights in any sport I was playing, so it was just in me. I just had that fire."
Boxing also came into play with trainer Ricky Jackson at the PAL gym, but one afternoon another sport drew his attention, one far away from any Key West sport he had ever seen: rugby. He had taken notice of the Southernmost Rugby Club that was practicing on the adjacent field to the PAL gymnasium, and before he knew it he was being asked to be part of that team. He would play a few tournaments with Key West before trying out and making the Florida Juice squad, which he played on a national stage, which eventually led him to Tallahassee.
"Tallahassee has a club rugby team, I was going to play for, so it just seemed like the right place," said Faraldo. "It was all a coincidence, but I loved to play rugby. It's really gritty and it just clicked with me. I had a passion for it and picked it up very well."
That was all until that first year in Tallahassee when Faraldo was challenged to an MMA match by a college friend.
"Already having a love for MMA, as a couple of alpha males do, we started telling each other we could kick each other's ass, so he brought me to the gym," said Faraldo, claiming the sparring match to be a draw. "We rolled around a bit, I took him down, he took me down, but he couldn't make me submit, so it was more of a stalemate, but my buddy said, 'Dude you're really good, have you ever trained?'"
Of course, Farlado's answer was no, before grappling with his hard-nosed father, but he still signed up to take some classes in his new sport.
"When you're in college, all the money you have counts, so I put down three months at the gym in advance and after spending the money I was going," said Faraldo. "But really I had a passion for it and let rugby go so I could focus more of my time on being in the gym and learning this new art that I always had an interest in."
The self-proclaimed gym rat has yet to lose a match since that first challenge.
"I've always wanted to be the best athlete I could be, but fighting was natural and my whole life, in any competition sport, I always looked at it as a fight," said Faraldo. "I had a fight coming against me and I had to fight to win, no matter what it was, throwing strikes, scoring touchdowns, trying to score a basket, trying to hit a hole-in-one, it's all competition and I'm very competitive and driven. So when it came to fighting, it was just a more extreme version of what I had always been doing."
Still, Faraldo called his first fight as an amateur an eye-opener.
"I thought I was doing enough, but I was nowhere close," said Faraldo. "So I ramped it up and continued to win and challenge myself, so it has worked out really well. But I learned a lot in that time and I think that's why I'm so successful as a professional because it set a great foundation for me to build off."
He began his amateur career at 19, noting it was not until three to four years later he truly began to train seriously, so by the age of 26 he was ready to turn professional.
"Some people are just gifted, and it just takes time for them to figure out what they were supposed to do," said Faraldo. "I feel like once I started it was just natural and more the ability to do it, I wanted to do it. Whatever your groove is, whatever you want to do and once they figure it out, they just have to be willing to go after it."
As a professional, Faraldo is now 8-0 with TKOs or KOs, two via knee that have become viral sensations or dubbed the "knockout of the year." In 2022, so far, he scored a knockout of Luis Iniguez during the first round during Bellator 283 on July 19 in Tacoma, Washington, while putting Kelvin Rayford to the mat in 38 seconds on a jab during Bellator 276 on May 12 in St. Louis.
"I don't see many guys who can knock someone out with a jab, that's some George Foreman-type stuff, so I know what I can do," said Faraldo. "I felt like this most recent fight I was forcing things but even on my worst night, I was still able to go out there and finish the guy in the first round. I really wasn't happy with my last performance because I put too much pressure on myself, more pressure than what I needed. I started worrying about the hype and finishing a guy in the first round, instead of letting things happen and going out there and just being me. I didn't get into this sport for everyone else, I got into it for me. It's great to see everyone starting to take notice of all the work I have put in, but really this is for me, and this next fight I think you will see a much more composed and tactile fighter."
Despite starting his career with jaw-dropping victories through his first eight professional matches, Falardo is still now under-impressed with his own resume as his goal is to be known "as the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world."
"There will be another spectacular knockout again," said Faraldo. "I definitely believe I could always do it. I want no one to be able to deny I was champion, so I definitely have this belief if you step in the cage, I'm going to finish you every time and I have delivered but it's just eight fights and I have so much more career."
As for his favorite knockout, Faraldo will tell you he likes every one for a different reason as each shows a little bit of himself in every fight.
"I don't believe in stagnation, you're either progressing or you're digressing," said Faraldo. "You have to make a choice to get better or be worse, and mine, as an amateur, I chose to be better and stay disciplined to the craft. Even on the bad days, when you don't want to be there, go, because you will learn something you didn't know. Some of those days were my best days, honestly, not the ones when you feel good. You show up, dig deep and learn something new about yourself and that's something I continued to do and it's worked out."
Despite starting his journey into mixed martial arts less than a decade ago and truly only focused on the craft for roughly a half-decade, Faraldo has taken that strike of inspiration into a full-fledged career as he is now ranked in the Top 10 Bellator's Welterweight Division.
"In all reality, I don't need to put that pressure on myself, I just need to go out there to be myself, because in reality I'm better than all these guys, so I just need to go out there and do it," said Faraldo, who is hoping to be back in the ring in November at the Hard Rock Seminole Casino. "I think I'll be fighting for that title within a year. I think if I can get a couple more big finishes, you'll see me in that contention. I have a hit list of guys who are standing in front of me, so I'm going to take them out, one-by-one, so there will be no arguing my position, then I'll take the gold."
No matter if he becomes a champion or not, Faraldo, who dons the Conch Republic flag across his back after every victory, has already proven to his hometown that dreams can be real.
"It's a great feeling, Key West is my home and I'm deeply rooted, four or five generations on either side of my family, so it's a big deal to me to see the love I have gotten from Conchs — it's surreal," said Faraldo. "We come together in good and bad times when our people need it, and I love to represent my people and the Conch Republic flag. It means a lot to show our fighting pride."