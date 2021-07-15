For the second time in the career of Antonio Knowles, a decision needs to be made, after coming off a Junior College All-American season he needs to choose to either transfer to the University of Florida to head to the Minor Leagues as the Los Angeles Dodgers drafted Florida Southwestern State right-handed pitcher in the 13th round on the MLB Draft with the 402nd overall pick.
According to the On Prep Baseball Report, Knowles, who is currently committed to transfer to Florida in the fall of 2021, is the ninth-ranked JUCO prospect in the state of Florida. After graduating from Key West High in 2018, Knowles started his collegiate career at Stetson University but transferred to Florida Southwestern after just one season with the Hatters.
In 2021, he was a First-Team All-American and Suncoast Conference Fireman of the Year. He made 24 appearances out of the bullpen and recorded 13 saves. He tossed 40 innings and only allowed six runs, with a 1.35 ERA and 2-1 record. In his 40 innings of work, Knowles struck out 72 and issued only 5 walks. That’s good for a strikeout per nine innings rat of 16.2 and a walks per nine innings rate of 1.1.
During his senior season with the Conchs, he was named the Monroe County Player of the Year and was also the 5A-16 District Pitcher of the Year. Knowles was selected by the Texas Rangers in the 27th round of the 2018 MLB Draft.
Florida Southwestern College right-handed pitcher Antonio Knowles is the sixth Florida signee to get drafted in the 2021 MLB Draft.