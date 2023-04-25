2021.11.12 powerboat racing mcon.jpg

The M-Con Team races past the checkered flag to win the Super Cat Class on the first day of the Offshore World Championships on Nov. 10, 2021.

 J.W. COOKE/The Citizen

A little more than a month ago, the inaugural Race World Offshore 7-Mile Grand Prix, set for April 28-30 in Marathon, received a big boost from a couple of prominent players in the high-performance powerboating world.

Performance Boat Center, which is headquartered in Osage Beach, Missouri, and has a location in Fort Lauderdale, and the M CON offshore racing team out of Wathena, Kansas, signed on as presenting sponsors for the season-opening event.