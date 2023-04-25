A little more than a month ago, the inaugural Race World Offshore 7-Mile Grand Prix, set for April 28-30 in Marathon, received a big boost from a couple of prominent players in the high-performance powerboating world.
Performance Boat Center, which is headquartered in Osage Beach, Missouri, and has a location in Fort Lauderdale, and the M CON offshore racing team out of Wathena, Kansas, signed on as presenting sponsors for the season-opening event.
“We had talks with several sponsors, but M CON and Performance Boat Center stepped up and said they were in,” explained Rodrick Cox of Race World Offshore.
Performance Boat Center was the presenting sponsor for the 2022 Race World Offshore Key West World Championships, sanctioned by the American Power Boat Association and Union Internationale Motonautique. The multi-brand, full-service dealership currently backs the Super Stock-class team of driver Myrick Coil and throttleman Rusty Williams. And Coil, who works at Performance Boat Center, shares the cockpit of the M CON Super Cat Skater with owner/throttleman Tyler Miller.
“I know it’s hard to get a new race site going and Larry’s idea for Marathon is exciting,” said Mark Waddington, who co-owns Performance Boat Center with Brett Manire. “Race World Offshore has turned into the premier race organization, and we want to help them succeed. And who better to partner with than M CON?”
Miller — who is building a new Skater Powerboats 438 Class 1 catamaran that is the subject of an upcoming Speed On The Water/Scrapyard Media documentary video — is equally bullish on backing the Race World Offshore event.
“When we were asked to join with Performance Boat Center as co-sponsors, our immediate answer was yes,” Miller said. “We feel it to be very beneficial to all parties, and the audience both Race World Offshore and Performance Boat Center bring to the forefront solidifies a massive marketing network.
“M CON has found that the marketing and visibility that offshore racing reaches has landed us new client leads as well as new customers,” he added.